Kona Realtor is Among Top 10 Amateur Surfers in Hawaii
Local realtor Brandon Hickman is racking up wins on the Hawaii surfing circuit while giving back to the community.
Ranked among the top 10 amateur surfers in Hawaii, Hickman recently took first place in the Grandmaster Division qualifying contests held by the Hawaii Amateur Surfing Association (HASA) at both Pinetrees in Kona and Honoli'i near Hilo. Both surfing competitions were qualifying contests for HASA State Championships held recently at Ala Moana Bowls on Oahu. In order to even qualify to compete at the State Championships, a surfer needs to place in the top three of at least four separate surf competitions – a feat Hickman accomplished with ease. After last month's competition, Hickman is currently ranked sixth in the state.
A surfer for more than 30 years, Hickman has surfed across the Pacific Rim from Santa Cruz and Half Moon Bay in California to Australia, Japan, and Mexico. A successful real estate broker with Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties, Hickman credits his real estate career with the flexibility to combine his two loves of surfing and real estate.
"A good surfer, like a good real estate agent, knows their environment,"
"It's that ability to read the ocean and know instinctively whether the timing is right to hop up and catch the wave that makes good surfing look easy." Hickman applies those same skills to real estate and has built a reputation as the go-to guy when it comes to buying or selling beach properties on the Big Island. People frequently stop by the Hawaii Beach and Golf office located at the Shops at Mauna Lani to ask Hickman about local surf conditions or which communities are close to good surf spots.
Hickman notes that Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties is very supportive of his surfing.
As a long-time Hawaii resident, Hickman knows it's important to give back to the community. That's why he volunteered as a judge at the 22nd annual Keiki Surf For the Earth surf contest and beach clean this past Saturday, May 20, at the Bay at Kohanaiki.
Sponsored by Kohanaiki Ohana, the beach clean up and surf contest is specifically for kids 14 and under. It's a popular event that helps foster environmental awareness in school kids and offers a fun surfing opportunity as well.
"Keiki Surf is one of those great community events that's a win-win for all involved," says Hickman, who has volunteered as one of the surf contest judges and participated in the beach cleanup for years. "The kids get to show off their surfing skills and help the environment at the same time." After a busy weekend at the beach, come Monday you'll find him at the Hawaii Beach and Golf office assisting clients.
"Surfing is an adrenaline rush unlike any other, just you and a wave," says Hickman. There's a sense of freedom you cannot fully appreciate until you're standing on that board with the ocean propelling you forward to the white sandy shore. And like catching a good wave, I love helping people find the home that best suits their needs and budget."
About Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties:
Brandon Hickman is a surfer and real estate broker with Hawaii Beach and Golf Properties, a boutique brokerage specializing in luxury oceanfront and resort properties along the Kohala and Kona coasts. Headquartered at the Shops of Mauna Lani, Hawaii Beach and Golf is open seven days a week, 12 hours a day. You can reach Brandon Hickman at Brandon@HawaiiBeachGolf.com or go to www.HawaiiBeachGolf.com.
