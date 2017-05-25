 
2017 HOOSIER WOMEN IN ART: Protest & Politics

Garfield Park Arts Center, In Historic Garfield Park ... located 2432 Conservatory Drive ... Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.
 
 
INDIANAPOLIS - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- HOOSIER WOMEN IN ART: Protest & Politics:

This annual exhibition of women's art was revived in 2015.   2017's showcase of fine art coincides with May Day.   The theme "Protest and Politics" focuses on conscious local women visual artists who create experimental and innovative artworks.

During the evening of the opening reception spoken-word performances, musical entertainment and visual arts created by area women artists highlighted concerns including; rebellion against a repressive government,  celebrated  women's participation in politics,  focused on various social movements, violence,  civil resistance and militancy and ways that artists and community advocates can make Indiana a more welcoming place.

The select pieces gracing the walls include; acrylic, oils, watercolors, sculptures, textiles, mixed-media to drawings which are diverse and an inspiring expression of exceptional talent.

The Exhibition is Free and Open To The Public of All Ages!

Participants Include:

Mirvia Sol Eckert
Stacey Maupin Torres
D.  Del Reverda-Jennings
Amy Kathleen Hucks
Lisa Sears
Angela DeCamp
Glory-June Greiff
Manon Bullock
Karmen Johnson
Bonnie Fillenwarth,  among others.

Exhibition coordinated/curated by Megan Fetter  ...  Manager; Garfield Park Arts Center Department of Parks & Recreation City of Indianapolis.

Free and Open To The Public!

Exhibition on View Through   -----   May  2017

About:
Garfield Park Arts Center, strives to inspire and build a community of arts learners, leaders, and organizations.  We connect communities by providing places and experiences that inspire healthy living, social engagement, and a love of nature.   The Garfield Park Arts Center, part of Indy Parks & Recreation, engages visitors in diverse, artistic and cultural exhibitions, arts classes, and special events.   It features performing arts spaces, visual arts galleries, classrooms, and a literary arts library.

Artist INFO:
FLAVA FRESH ! artists Mirvia Sol Eckert and Founder/Independent Curator D. Del Reverda-Jennings, were recently showcased in the premiere exhibition "HERENCIA: Latin American Influence In Art" held at the prestigious Christel DeHaan Fine Arts Center Gallery, on the campus of the University of Indianapolis.

INFO: https://www.facebook.com/GarfieldParkArtsCenter/ , https://www.facebook.com/events/2112464792313600/  , https://www.gpacarts.org .

Page Updated Last on: May 25, 2017
Click to Share