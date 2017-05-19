Country(s)
Philanthropic Motorcycle Riders to Ride Through New Jersey May 23rd–May25th
The Motorrad Angels will be stopping through the Garden State before beginning their 2-year mission to "Ride for Lives" all over the globe.
Founded by veteran automotive dealer Tom Palmer and 2016 USA BMW Trophy winner Tom Asher, the Motorrad Angels have a simple mission: to mobilize bikers to help deliver clean water, medical supplies, and ground support to impoverished communities in times of crisis. Palmer and Asher (and their families) are about to start a two-year journey helping organizations like WavesForWater with local projects and building local Motorrad Angel chapters all over the world. From Honduras to Argentina, Thailand to Sri Lanka, India to Israel, the Motorrad Angels are going to "Ride for Lives".
And here's the thing: when it comes to delivering much-needed medical supplies, there's not a lot that can beat Palmer and Asher's team of motorcycle instructors. That's because the Motorrad Angels are made up of "Adventure Riders", men and women who are trained to bike over any kind of terrain in the worst kind of off-road conditions. For many of these communities in need, surrounded by thick jungle or having no roads at all, it takes innovation to get them help; the Motorrad Angels provide the answer.
And it's working. Operating off of a grassroots campaign powered by passion and social media, the Motorrad Angels community has already grown to nearly 200 bikers and coordinators in over 20 countries, and even collaborated to help deliver clean water filters in the wake of devastating flooding on the outskirts of Lima, Perú.
In order to help raise funds and recruit more members nationwide, the Motorrad Angels core team have a couple rally points and training events in the U.S. and Canada before they begin biking headlong into Mexico and continue towards Cape Horn. Their final U.S. event will be an expectedly large presence at the annual BMW Motorcycle Owners Club Rally, hosted in Salt Lake City late July.
The Motorrad Angels team is also planning to visit Motorrad USA Headquarters in Woodcliff Lake, NJ on Friday May 26th, 2017.
Anyone interested in donating or joining the Motorrad Angels is encouraged to simply visit their website, www.motorrangels.org.
