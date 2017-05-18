 
Share In The Celebration At Laura Dance Festival In A Day

The sights, sounds and cultural explosion of the Laura Dance Festival will now be opened up to the day visitor out of Cairns with direct charter flights available to and from the celebrated event for the first time.
 
 
Laura in a Day.
Laura in a Day.
 
CAIRNS, Australia - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Independent Aviation sales and marketing manager Debbie Walters said The Laura Dance Festival, which is held bi-annually on July 1-2, is one of the most important cultural gatherings of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in Australia and is an event not to be missed.

"It is incredibly exciting to bring this event to both the domestic and international visitor market. Typically, these visitors would not ordinarily have the time in their itinerary to experience something like this," she said.

More than 5000 people attend the Laura Dance Festival, which sees around 500 artists from 20 Cape York communities come together.

Located 300km from Cairns, travelling time by vehicle takes around four hours, whereas by air, Festival goers can expect to arrive in approximately one hour, allowing enough time for a guided rock art tour at Split Rock as part of the one-day visit.

"Throughout the weekend, invited guests perform traditional dance while crowds are also entertained with cultural workshops, children's games, different displays and art for exhibition and sale."

Ms Walters said if successful, this would be the first of many special event charters Independent Aviation would package as it expanded into the tourism sector.

"There are some fantastic high profile events across Queensland that aren't easily accessible and may require specialist travel equipment or vehicle to get there. Air charter opens up a whole new market of visitors and takes the hassle out of travelling," she said.

Departing at 8am and returning at 5pm, the Laura Dance Festival touring package is priced at $595. This includes return scenic charter flight, a one-hour guided rock art tour, coach transfers and entry to the festival.

"This has been priced to meet the market and we are hoping for some local interest as well," Ms Walters added. For more information, contact Independent Aviation on 07 4046 3333.

ENDS

For more information, images or interviews contact:

Tanya Snelling | Strategic PR 07 4034 3404 | E tanya@strategicpr.com.au

Tanya Snelling
***@strategicpr.com.au
