 
News By Tag
* Winterwolf Press
* Laura C Cantu
* Book Expo America BookCon
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* NEW YORK
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Peace, Joy, Magic, Positivity Blows into Book Expo America/BookCon…Meet Winterwolf Press

Winterwolf Press, a publishing house based out of Las Vegas, NV, will be exhibiting at Book Expo America (BEA)/BookCon 2017 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, May 31st through June 4th, Booth #2358.
 
 
Coming Soon from Winterwolf Press
Coming Soon from Winterwolf Press
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Winterwolf Press
* Laura C Cantu
* Book Expo America BookCon

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* NEW YORK - California - US

Subject:
* Companies

NEW YORK, Calif. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Winterwolf Press goals are simple. We are dedicated to publishing works that promote peace, joy, magic and positivity in society's creative consciousness to contrast the dystopian narratives commonly found in our current culture. We believe we have a responsibility to contribute to the world's wellbeing by cultivating ideas that create inspiration and empowerment in our readers. We also strive to build honest and transparent relationships with our authors and audiences.

Winterwolf Press will be debuting Betwixters: Once Upon a Time, book one in the Betwixters series and part of The Vathylite Realms to be released from award-winning author, Laura C. Cantu (http://www.lauraccantu.com/).  Betwixters: Once Upon a Time is an exciting YA adult fantasy that takes readers on a journey of discovery, magic and enchantment.  Laura is a multitalented artist, visionary, and humanitarian. Her YA fantasy novel, Xandria Drake: Ancient Rising, earned rave reviews and a Goodreads' Book of the Month Award.  Laura will be available to meet her fans for book signings and pictures. Please visit Booth #2358 to view Laura's schedule. Betwixters: Once Upon a Time will be available for purchase July 1, 2017 nationwide.

Winterwolf Press is also excited to introduce Christine Contini, healer and author of Death: Awakening to Life at BEA/BookCon 2017.  Christine is a leader in the field of self-healing and in her amazing memoir she shares first-hand her experiences of death, life and how the end is really the beginning. She gives detailed accounts about what happens on the other side, and how death can bring new hope to life. Join Christine for book signings, readings and pictures at Winterwolf Press Booth #2358. Death: Awakening to Life is scheduled for release Fall 2017.

Winterwolf Press offers another one of their titles for review at BEA/BookCon 2017 – Secret of Souls, book one in the Age of Endings Trilogy by up and coming author, Aubrie Nixon. Secret of Souls is a thrilling dark fantasy starring a nineteen-year-old female assassin, Zephera Travelle.  Aubrie Nixon loves Dragon Age, Game of Thrones and reading all things fantasy. Secret of Souls is scheduled for release Fall 2017.

Please visit WinterwolfPress.com for more details on the titles and authors above as well as other Winterwolf Press titles including, The Forge and The Flame, a charming fantasy written by Aaron Yeager, scheduled for release Winter 2018 and Empyrean: On Wandering Winds written by Arton Ayers, an amalgam for a sister and brother writing team scheduled for release Spring 2018.

Media Contact
Miranda Spigener-Sapon, Publicist
Winterwolf Press
miranda@winterwolfpress.com
End
Source:Winterwolf Press
Email:***@winterwolfpress.com Email Verified
Tags:Winterwolf Press, Laura C Cantu, Book Expo America BookCon
Industry:Books
Location:NEW YORK - California - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MS Film PR Literary News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share