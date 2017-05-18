News By Tag
Peace, Joy, Magic, Positivity Blows into Book Expo America/BookCon…Meet Winterwolf Press
Winterwolf Press, a publishing house based out of Las Vegas, NV, will be exhibiting at Book Expo America (BEA)/BookCon 2017 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City, May 31st through June 4th, Booth #2358.
Winterwolf Press will be debuting Betwixters: Once Upon a Time, book one in the Betwixters series and part of The Vathylite Realms to be released from award-winning author, Laura C. Cantu (http://www.lauraccantu.com/)
Winterwolf Press is also excited to introduce Christine Contini, healer and author of Death: Awakening to Life at BEA/BookCon 2017. Christine is a leader in the field of self-healing and in her amazing memoir she shares first-hand her experiences of death, life and how the end is really the beginning. She gives detailed accounts about what happens on the other side, and how death can bring new hope to life. Join Christine for book signings, readings and pictures at Winterwolf Press Booth #2358. Death: Awakening to Life is scheduled for release Fall 2017.
Winterwolf Press offers another one of their titles for review at BEA/BookCon 2017 – Secret of Souls, book one in the Age of Endings Trilogy by up and coming author, Aubrie Nixon. Secret of Souls is a thrilling dark fantasy starring a nineteen-year-
Please visit WinterwolfPress.com for more details on the titles and authors above as well as other Winterwolf Press titles including, The Forge and The Flame, a charming fantasy written by Aaron Yeager, scheduled for release Winter 2018 and Empyrean: On Wandering Winds written by Arton Ayers, an amalgam for a sister and brother writing team scheduled for release Spring 2018.
