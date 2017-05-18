 
Water Conservation Starts At Home

Saving water in Southern California is important due to the fact that the resevoirs are not at a level that can sustain clean drinking water for the entire population in case of emergency.
 
 
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- It is not news to any of the residents of Southern California that the area is in the throes of a severe drought.  For several years, both Southern California and Nevada have not received enough rainfall or mountain snow to replenish the reservoirs to the levels that would be necessary to assure clean drinking water for all residents in the case of an emergency.  These levels are established through studies of water consumption and population levels, and must be assured in order to avoid circumstances like are happening in Brazil, where clean drinking water is no longer available to the population.  As a result of these drought levels of available water, Orange County and other areas surrounding it have imposed water conservation measures on its population.  Simply put, you are restricted from wasting water and encouraged to conserve it, a plan that is supported through both fines for waste and incentives for conservation.

In Orange County, you are only allowed to water your landscape and lawn at specific times and for specific amounts of time.  Chances are this is not going to provide enough water for your lawn to remain green and lush in the hot summer, but unfortunately drinking water for people is considered more important than water for your plants.  It is expected that many will lose their investment in landscaping, and will see their lawns turn brown and die.  This can be rectified through the implementation of one of the incentivized programs, installing artificial turf into your residences instead of keeping traditional living grass.  Many areas will provide rebates and other money saving aspects to the process of installing fake grass, and if nothing else you will save money on water and on landscaping services due to the fact that the grass does not grow.  Take time this summer to do your part and have artificial turf installed into your Orange County residence, it is what a good citizen would do and it will save you money as well.  Artificial grass installations can be had through Coastal Greenscapes at http://scturf.com

