Asian Youth Center Hosts Its First Annual Rubber Ducky Race And Duck Design Contest
All proceeds from the community event to benefit after-school programming for youth
The public event featured carnival games, an art contest, and rubber duck races in the Smith Park pool to raise funds for Project NEO, an after-school program for youth in grades 1 through 8. Project NEO was founded in 2010 as a nonprofit organization by Mary Wong, and was integrated as a program of AYC after both organizations merged in late 2016.
"We are excited about the integration with Project NEO because it increased after-school programming to youth in the cities of Alhambra and Monterey Park, in addition to San Gabriel," said Nicholette Espinosa, AYC's Director of Educational Enrichment Services, "The Rubber Ducky Race and Duck Design Contest has been Project NEO's signature event for the past 4 years and we are thrilled to keep the tradition going."
Congresswoman Judy Chu (CA, 27th District), the founding Board President of AYC, ended the day of festivities with a congratulatory message to AYC and Mary Wong for bringing the community together with the Rubber Ducky Race and Duck Design Contest.
The guest judges for the Duck Design Contest, which encouraged youth to use their imaginations and mixed media to create art, included Mary Wong, Lt. Fabian Valdez from the San Gabriel Police Department, and Joe Luu, a motivational comedian and keynote speaker with a passion for helping at-risk youth succeed.
The event would not have been possible without major sponsors, including Warner Brothers Network of Asian Pacific American (NAPA), Mike Eng, Exact Tax Inc, East West Bank, and Robert L. Gin. For a full list of supporters for the event, please visit bit.ly/aycduckyrace.
About Asian Youth Center
Founded in 1989, the Asian Youth Center (AYC) exists to empower low-income, immigrant, and at-risk youth and families, of all communities, to overcome barriers to success through the provision of culturally and linguistically competent education, employment, and social services. We help youth succeed in school, at work, and in life! For further questions, please contact AYC's office at (626) 309-0622. Written inquiries may be sent to 100 West Clary Ave., San Gabriel, CA 91776 and emails may be directed to donate@asianyouthcenter.org. For additional information, please visit http://www.asianyouthcenter.org. AYC is a 501(c)(3) organization, EIN #33-0383691.
About Joe Luu
Joe Luu was born in Vietnam and immigrated to the U.S. at age 3 as a refugee. He graduated from Temple City High School. He served in the U.S. Army for 10 years after his high school graduation and rose to the rank of a Captain. Joe graduated from UCLA and holds a Masters of Business Administration. He teaches families on financial education through "Funny Money". He is a motivational comedian and keynote speaker for at-risk youth, high school and college students, job seekers, professionals, and veterans. He remains active in the community through his comedy shows for fundraising. For more information about Joe Luu, visit http://www.joeluu.com.
