Rubicon Theatre Company Presents "The Other Mozart" Written and Performed by Sylvia Milo
The untold story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's prodigious sister Nannerl with classical music composed by Mozart and Marianna Martines and original music by Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen.
A prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer, Nannerl performed alongside her brother throughout Europe as children to great acclaim, but was forced to give up her artistic passion in her youth due to the societal expectations she experienced as a woman. Her brother would rise to become one of the preeminent composers in history; while Nannerl's own works were all but lost with the only indications of her talent expressed in exchanges between her brother, father and mother. THE OTHER MOZART is a multi-sensual experiencethat transports the audience into a surreal world of oversized beauty and delight – but also one ofoverwhelming restriction and prejudice where, finally, this other Mozart tells her story.
Reviewers praise THE OTHER MOZART, describing it as "a gem of a show" (The Stage of London), "fascinating and irresistibly intelligent"
THE OTHER MOZART opens on Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, with low-priced previews Wednesday, May 31, at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 1 at 8 p.m. and Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. The production continues Wednesdays through Sundays through June 18, 2017. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.
Contact
805-667-2900
mhunter@rubicontheatre.org
