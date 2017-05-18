 
News By Tag
* The Other Mozart
* Rubicon Theatre
* Sylvia Milo
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ventura
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Rubicon Theatre Company Presents "The Other Mozart" Written and Performed by Sylvia Milo

The untold story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's prodigious sister Nannerl with classical music composed by Mozart and Marianna Martines and original music by Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen.
 
 
The Other Mozart_Title_Blue Dress_Banner
The Other Mozart_Title_Blue Dress_Banner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
The Other Mozart
Rubicon Theatre
Sylvia Milo

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Ventura - California - US

Subject:
Events

VENTURA, Calif. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The name Nannerl Mozart has been a footnote in classical music history, but Sylvia Milo's award-winning play THE OTHER MOZART reveals the extraordinary talents and rich inner life of Amadeus Wolfgang Mozart's sister, whose artistry was stifled and whose compositions were ultimately lost to the world because of her gender. Previews begin May 31 for Rubicon Theatre Company presentation of the acclaimed Off-Broadway drama the N.Y. Times describes as "strikingly beautiful." The monodrama is set in a stunning 18-foot dress (designed by Magdalena Dabrowska from the National Theater of Poland). Directed by Isaac Byrne, THE OTHER MOZART is based on facts, stories and thoughts culled from the Mozart family's humorous and heartbreaking letters. This poetic and poignant production features music composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Marianna Martines, (a female composer who inspired Nannerl), along with original music written for the play by Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen (featured composers of the Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center). The modern-styled music created for the play utilizes clavichords, music boxes, bells, teacups, fans and other objets d'art that might have captured Nannerl's imagination.

A prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer, Nannerl performed alongside her brother throughout Europe as children to great acclaim, but was forced to give up her artistic passion in her youth due to the societal expectations she experienced as a woman. Her brother would rise to become one of the preeminent composers in history; while Nannerl's own works were all but lost with the only indications of her talent expressed in exchanges between her brother, father and mother. THE OTHER MOZART is a multi-sensual experiencethat transports the audience into a surreal world of oversized beauty and delight – but also one ofoverwhelming restriction and prejudice where, finally, this other Mozart tells her story.

Reviewers praise THE OTHER MOZART, describing it as "a gem of a show" (The Stage of London), "fascinating and irresistibly intelligent" (Theatermania), and "an arresting depiction" (The Londonist). New York Arts lauded the show as "one of the most remarkable theatrical presentations," adding that "Sylvia Milo has brought off a tour-de-force in creating such an absorbing, intelligent, and sure-footed entertainment... brilliant and absorbing."

THE OTHER MOZART opens on Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m. at Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, with low-priced previews Wednesday, May 31, at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 1 at 8 p.m. and Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m. The production continues Wednesdays through Sundays through June 18, 2017. For tickets, go to www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2900.

Contact
805-667-2900
mhunter@rubicontheatre.org
End
Source:Rubicon Theatre Company
Email:***@rubicontheatre.org Email Verified
Tags:The Other Mozart, Rubicon Theatre, Sylvia Milo
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Ventura - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MHunter PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share