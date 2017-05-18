News By Tag
National Parks Trips Are Hot This Summer
Trips to national parks are quickly becoming the newest trend in travel, and trips to the national parks of the US southwest are the most popular.
The most popular national parks destinations are areas like Zion Canyon and Bryce Canyon, probably due to their proximity to Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. Simply put, the national parks are located within reasonable driving distance from cities that support airline traffic and offer hotel and restaurant choices, making it easier to visit them by flying into the starting point and driving from there. Trips to national parks from most areas of the US would involve lengthy driving times and only limited exploration time, whereas a visitor could leave from Las Vegas and visit Bryce, Zion, Antelope Canyon, Monument Valley and the Grand Canyon in a total of three days comfortably. By arranging a tour from a company like Bindlestiff Tours https://www.bindlestifftours.com you can also have all transportation to and from the areas along with food and camping provided for you, as well as an expert adventure tour guide to show you the way. This summer, the most popular places to visit might just be the unexpected ones, so book your tours early to avoid the summer rush.
