May 2017
National Parks Trips Are Hot This Summer

Trips to national parks are quickly becoming the newest trend in travel, and trips to the national parks of the US southwest are the most popular.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- One of the most popular ideas this year for vacation destinations isn't what you would expect.  While the traditional ideas of a vacation to Europe or to Jamaica are still quite popular, they are being replaced in many cases by vacations within the United States, and specifically to national parks.  There are potentially two sources for the added interest in seeing the national parks and protected spaces of the United States, primarily being an advertising campaign called "Find Your Park" which has been raising awareness and interest in these areas for two years now, but also potentially the fear that they may not be around much longer.  Political tensions as to the fate of national parks puts their future in question, and many feel that this might be their last chance to see them in their unspoiled form before they are turned over to private industry for development.  No matter what the source, the fact remains that national parks are gaining interest as vacation destinations this summer.

The most popular national parks destinations are areas like Zion Canyon and Bryce Canyon, probably due to their proximity to Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.  Simply put, the national parks are located within reasonable driving distance from cities that support airline traffic and offer hotel and restaurant choices, making it easier to visit them by flying into the starting point and driving from there.  Trips to national parks from most areas of the US would involve lengthy driving times and only limited exploration time, whereas a visitor could leave from Las Vegas and visit Bryce, Zion, Antelope Canyon, Monument Valley and the Grand Canyon in a total of three days comfortably.  By arranging a tour from a company like Bindlestiff Tours https://www.bindlestifftours.com you can also have all transportation to and from the areas along with food and camping provided for you, as well as an expert adventure tour guide to show you the way.  This summer, the most popular places to visit might just be the unexpected ones, so book your tours early to avoid the summer rush.

