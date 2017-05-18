 
Canada's top portfolio managers revealed

21 Financial professionals have been included in a list naming the top portfolio managers in the country
 
 
TORONTO - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Wealth Professional Canada has just released the latest Portfolio Management Powerhouses report, recognizing the financial professionals who are leading in the discretionary money management space while guiding some of the country's most successful entrepreneurs and professionals through the current investment climate.

David Keelaghan, WPC news editor said, "Portfolio managers play a vital role in today's investment space and are working hard to equip professionals with the knowledge on how to manage their investments well,"

"The Canadian PMs included on this list take their fiduciary responsibility seriously by providing valuable insight into how both sides' best interests can prosper; earning them a spot among this year's top-performers."

To learn more about the portfolio managers and their investment insights, see Wealth Professional Canada issue 5.05 out now, or view the list online at http://www.wealthprofessional.ca/rankings/portfolio-manag... (http://www.wealthprofessional.ca/rankings/portfolio-management-powerhouses-2017/)

Wealth Professional Canada (WPC) is designed for today's sophisticated financial planning and advice professionals. It focuses on providing practical and accessible advice tailored to the needs of financial service industry professionals. WPC also provides the latest industry news and issues, covering diverse topics such as mutual funds, investment research, estate planning, and tax issues – keeping professionals up to date with industry developments and the latest business techniques. Each issue also features reports such as Top 50 Advisor's survey, RRSP product guide, and the annual Hot List, delivering the highest reader engagement for a B2B publication in the industry.

