Moochie & Co Retail Stores Host Memorial Weekend Fundraising Event to Benefit Shelter to Soldier
According to Shelter to Soldier Co-Founder and Director of Operations, Kyrie' Bloem, "We're tremendously honored that Moochie & Co has selected our non-profit organization as their charity of choice for their Memorial Day fundraising campaign. With their help, we will continue to advance our mission of "Saving Lives, Two at a Time."
List of products Shelter to Soldier dogs in training need that Moochie & Co sells at their retail stores include: Whimzees large chews (alligators, toothbrushes, etc.), Bully Sticks, Nubz, Split Elk Antlers, Budda Bones, and any large, digestible chew (no rawhides); Portable Water Bowls (for service dogs on the go); Canine Caviar kibble, NutriSource Chicken formula kibble; Dog Waste Bags; Dog booties (Medium and Large); Large dog sweaters for short-haired breeds during cold months (they stay in a climate-controlled room, but a little extra warmth helps on cold training days, especially with pit-bull mixes with very short hair); Simple Green (Gallon size). Monetary donations may be transacted through PayPal at http://www.sheltertosoldier.org/
About Moochie & Co
Established in 2004 in Columbus, OH, Moochie & Co currently has three stores in Ohio. The Columbus locations are located in Easton Towne Center, Polaris Fashion Mall and Liberty Center in West Chester, OH. www.moochie.net.
About Shelter to Soldier
Shelter to Soldier is a CA 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or other psychological injuries associated with combat service experiences. Each sponsored service dog serves the critical role of psychological support to his/her veteran handler. To learn more about veteran-support services provided by STS, call (855) 287-8659 for a confidential interview regarding eligibility. Shelter to Soldier Founder, Graham Bloem, is the proud recipient of the 10News Leadership Award and the 2016 Waggy Award. Additionally, Shelter to Soldier is a gold participant of GuideStar and accredited by the Patriot's Initiative. www.sheltertosoldier.org.
