 
News By Tag
* Moochie & Co
* Shelter to Soldier
* Memorial Day Weekend
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Moochie & Co Retail Stores Host Memorial Weekend Fundraising Event to Benefit Shelter to Soldier

 
 
Moochie & Co Supports Shelter to Soldier Memorial Day Weekend
Moochie & Co Supports Shelter to Soldier Memorial Day Weekend
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Moochie & Co
* Shelter to Soldier
* Memorial Day Weekend

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Columbus - Ohio - US

COLUMBUS, Ohio - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Moochie & Co will engage in a fundraising event during Memorial Day weekend (Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 28) to benefit Shelter to Soldier, a California-based 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to be psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or other psychological injures associated with traumatic service experiences. Moochie & Co retail stores, located in Easton Towne Center and Polaris Fashion Place in Columbus, OH, and Liberty Center in West Chester, OH, will be collecting dog-related items purchased at their stores to be donated to Shelter to Soldier service dogs in training or collect monetary donations on behalf of Shelter to Soldier.

According to Shelter to Soldier Co-Founder and Director of Operations, Kyrie' Bloem, "We're tremendously honored that Moochie & Co has selected our non-profit organization as their charity of choice for their Memorial Day fundraising campaign.  With their help, we will continue to advance our mission of "Saving Lives, Two at a Time."

List of products Shelter to Soldier dogs in training need that Moochie & Co sells at their retail stores include: Whimzees large chews (alligators, toothbrushes, etc.), Bully Sticks, Nubz, Split Elk Antlers, Budda Bones, and any large, digestible chew (no rawhides); Portable Water Bowls (for service dogs on the go); Canine Caviar kibble, NutriSource Chicken formula kibble; Dog Waste Bags; Dog booties (Medium and Large); Large dog sweaters for short-haired breeds during cold months (they stay in a climate-controlled room, but a little extra warmth helps on cold training days, especially with pit-bull mixes with very short hair); Simple Green (Gallon size). Monetary donations may be transacted through PayPal at http://www.sheltertosoldier.org/giving/donate/

###

About Moochie & Co

Established in 2004 in Columbus, OH, Moochie & Co currently has three stores in Ohio.  The Columbus locations are located in Easton Towne Center, Polaris Fashion Mall and Liberty Center in West Chester, OH. www.moochie.net.

About Shelter to Soldier

Shelter to Soldier is a CA 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 combat veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and/or other psychological injuries associated with combat service experiences. Each sponsored service dog serves the critical role of psychological support to his/her veteran handler. To learn more about veteran-support services provided by STS, call (855) 287-8659 for a confidential interview regarding eligibility. Shelter to Soldier Founder, Graham Bloem, is the proud recipient of the 10News Leadership Award and the 2016 Waggy Award. Additionally, Shelter to Soldier is a gold participant of GuideStar and accredited by the Patriot's Initiative. www.sheltertosoldier.org.

Contact
EMS Marketing Consulting, Inc.
***@aol.com
End
Source:Shleter to Soldier
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Moochie & Co, Shelter to Soldier, Memorial Day Weekend
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Columbus - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EMS Marketing Consulting, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share