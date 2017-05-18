Dance Music Legends Unite To Benefit Pets One-Night Celebration at Avalon Hollywood Features Chart-Topping Greats GLITTERAMA LOS ANGELES - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Dance music icons Martha Wash (the original Weather Girl™), best known for her smash hit "It's Raining Men," and Kristine W, one of Billboard's top 10 dance music artists of all time, headline a jam-packed line-up of disco rapture, one night only, at The AVALON Hollywood, Thursday night, June 8 at 7 PM.



Also on the bill, drag superstar Jackie Beat will "Hustle" the night away to the music of International DJs The Perry Twins whose chart-topping top dance remixes include the hits of Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Kristine W and Beyoncé.



Funds raised at the GLITTERAMA CONCERT & DANCE PARTY will be used to provide veterinary care, pet food and essential supplies to pets in need through



Prices start at $40 with VIP Packages at $125. Early Bird tickets starting at $25 are available now through May 31.



Ms. Wash is a 2-time Grammy nominated singer, record producer, songwriter, activist and music executive. She is the iconic voice behind some of the top-selling, most recognizable hits of the 70s, 80s and 90s including her solo recordings and projects with Sylvester, Two Tons O' Fun (later The Weather Girls), C+C Music Factory and Black Box such as "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" and "Strike It Up." Dance music legend and LGBTQ ally Kristine W has scored 16 #1 dance hits and a record-setting 9 consecutive chart toppers over the past 20 years including club classics "Feel What You Want" and "One More Try." Out writes that Kristine W is, "The most versatile club performer in the land of the living: Drummer, saxophone player, dancer, songwriter, singer, style icon.... There is a reason she's Billboard's #1 charting female dance artist."



Jackie Beat, who's been captivating audiences for over twenty-five years with her razor-sharp comedy and hysterical song parodies, and will "Hustle" the night away to the music of DJs Doug & Derek Perry whose chart-topping top dance remixes include Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Beyoncé and Kristine W.



For more info or tickets visit



is sponsored by Orbitz, Tito's Vodka, Gay Ad Network, WEHOville/GayLifeLA, The Advocate, Queerty, The Orlando Hotel, Instinct Magazine and The Lou Line.



ABOUT PAWS/LA



*Founded in West Hollywood in 1989, PAWS/LA is a 501c3 nonprofit agency that assists pet guardians who are physically and financially debilitated by life-threatening illness such as HIV/AIDS care for their companion animals. The agency serves more than 1200 people and 2000 pets throughout Los Angeles County. Funds raised at GLITTERAMA will be used to provide veterinary care, pet food and essential supplies to pets in need.



For artist bios and photos go to:



Contact

Pamela Magette

***@pawsla.org



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12642180/1 Pamela Magette End -- Dance music icons(the original Weather Girl™), best known for her smash hitand, one oftop 10 dance music artists of all time, headline a jam-packed line-up of disco rapture, one night only, at, Thursday night, June 8 at 7 PM.Also on the bill,will "Hustle" the night away to the music of Internationalwhose chart-topping top dance remixes include the hits ofFunds raised at thewill be used to provide veterinary care, pet food and essential supplies to pets in need through PAWS/LA*. Prices start at $40 with VIP Packages at $125. Early Bird tickets starting at $25 are available now through May 31.Ms. Wash is a 2-time Grammy nominated singer, record producer, songwriter, activist and music executive. She is the iconic voice behind some of the top-selling, most recognizable hits of the 70s, 80s and 90s including her solo recordings and projects with Sylvester, Two Tons O' Fun (later The Weather Girls), C+C Music Factory and Black Box such as "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" and "Strike It Up." Dance music legend and LGBTQ ally Kristine W has scored 16 #1 dance hits and a record-setting 9 consecutive chart toppers over the past 20 years including club classics "Feel What You Want" and "One More Try."writes that Kristine W is, "The most versatile club performer in the land of the living: Drummer, saxophone player, dancer, songwriter, singer, style icon.... There is a reason she's#1 charting female dance artist."Jackie Beat, who's been captivating audiences for over twenty-five years with her razor-sharp comedy and hysterical song parodies, and will "Hustle" the night away to the music of DJs Doug & Derek Perry whose chart-topping top dance remixes include Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Beyoncé and Kristine W.For more info or tickets visit www.pawsla.org. GLITTERAMA is sponsored by Orbitz, Tito's Vodka, Gay Ad Network, WEHOville/GayLifeLA, The Advocate, Queerty, The Orlando Hotel, Instinct Magazine and The Lou Line.*Founded in West Hollywood in 1989, PAWS/LA is a 501c3 nonprofit agency that assists pet guardians who are physically and financially debilitated by life-threatening illness such as HIV/AIDS care for their companion animals. The agency serves more than 1200 people and 2000 pets throughout Los Angeles County. Funds raised at GLITTERAMA will be used to provide veterinary care, pet food and essential supplies to pets in need.For artist bios and photos go to: http://www.pawsla.org/ glitterama-media- info.html Source : PAWS/LA Email : ***@pawsla.org Tags : Kristine W , Martha Wash , The Perry Twins , Jackie Beat , PAWS/LA , Glitterama , Avalon-Hollywood , La Gay Pride Industry : Arts , Entertainment , Pets Location : Los Angeles - California - United States Subject : Events Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Phone Number

