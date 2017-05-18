Country(s)
Dance Music Legends Unite To Benefit Pets
One-Night Celebration at Avalon Hollywood Features Chart-Topping Greats
Also on the bill, drag superstar Jackie Beat will "Hustle" the night away to the music of International DJs The Perry Twins whose chart-topping top dance remixes include the hits of Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Kristine W and Beyoncé.
Funds raised at the GLITTERAMA CONCERT & DANCE PARTY will be used to provide veterinary care, pet food and essential supplies to pets in need through PAWS/LA*.
Prices start at $40 with VIP Packages at $125. Early Bird tickets starting at $25 are available now through May 31.
Ms. Wash is a 2-time Grammy nominated singer, record producer, songwriter, activist and music executive. She is the iconic voice behind some of the top-selling, most recognizable hits of the 70s, 80s and 90s including her solo recordings and projects with Sylvester, Two Tons O' Fun (later The Weather Girls), C+C Music Factory and Black Box such as "Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)" and "Strike It Up." Dance music legend and LGBTQ ally Kristine W has scored 16 #1 dance hits and a record-setting 9 consecutive chart toppers over the past 20 years including club classics "Feel What You Want" and "One More Try." Out writes that Kristine W is, "The most versatile club performer in the land of the living: Drummer, saxophone player, dancer, songwriter, singer, style icon.... There is a reason she's Billboard's #1 charting female dance artist."
Jackie Beat, who's been captivating audiences for over twenty-five years with her razor-sharp comedy and hysterical song parodies, and will "Hustle" the night away to the music of DJs Doug & Derek Perry whose chart-topping top dance remixes include Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Beyoncé and Kristine W.
For more info or tickets visit www.pawsla.org.
GLITTERAMA is sponsored by Orbitz, Tito's Vodka, Gay Ad Network, WEHOville/GayLifeLA, The Advocate, Queerty, The Orlando Hotel, Instinct Magazine and The Lou Line.
ABOUT PAWS/LA
*Founded in West Hollywood in 1989, PAWS/LA is a 501c3 nonprofit agency that assists pet guardians who are physically and financially debilitated by life-threatening illness such as HIV/AIDS care for their companion animals. The agency serves more than 1200 people and 2000 pets throughout Los Angeles County. Funds raised at GLITTERAMA will be used to provide veterinary care, pet food and essential supplies to pets in need.
For artist bios and photos go to: http://www.pawsla.org/
