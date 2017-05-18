 
News By Tag
* Kids
* Clothes
* Marketing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

CharmPosh.com Eager To Disrupt Kids Clothes Revenue Success

Leader in digital curating space for kids clothes announces new solution to assist kids clothing companies with generating more revenue earnings.
 
 
Kids Clothes Digital Marketing Success System Char
Kids Clothes Digital Marketing Success System Char
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Kids
* Clothes
* Marketing

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
* Deals

ATLANTA - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Ever wonder how posting cute kids clothes on social media increases revenue for the business? CharmPosh.com the ultimate place to learn how-to grow a kids clothes business today announced early bird access for their new Kids Clothes Digital Marketing Success System is now open. Designed with a purpose to assist kids clothing businesses to generate more revenue.

According to the website, they recognized that most small business owners don't know exactly how-to drive targeted traffic to their websites or in-store to sell more kids clothes. Citing the majority of small business owners promote on social media all wrong to grow their kids clothes brand as well. Which all of these factors can result in low revenue earnings.

The experts at CharmPosh discovered that while many online kids stores and children's boutiques have a strong army of followers. Including consistently advertising on social media, still none of these things were working to generate more revenue online or in-store to move merchandise.

That's when the idea for Kids Clothes Digital Marketing Success System was born. Considering their  niche expertise and credibility where CharmPosh has been in the digital curating space for kids clothes since 2008, this June they will celebrate nine years. Their fresh approach offers an innovative solution for digital marketing techniques to drive revenue growth and sustainability in the kids clothing industry.

Friends and former coworkers at Vogue, Luisana Mendoza Roccia and Sylvana Durrett are the co­founders of the new children's shopping site Maisonette, proving the digital curating space is on the rise. Maisonette presents solutions to shop by brand, shop by boutique or shop by story. Creating an existence in the kids clothing world for mother and daughter couture moments. Similar to moments like when Beyoncé and Blue Ivy sport matching Gucci outfits on Instagram or Kim Kardashian West showing daughter North wearing the Calabasas bomber jacket capturing over 1.4 million Instagram likes.

CharmPosh feels that Kids Clothes Digital Marketing Success System will help when celebrity stardom is missing to grow a children's clothing company. Relating that they also closely evaluated top performing kids clothes stores on both Amazon and eBay in-addition to top retailers to identify the best digital marketing success strategies.

Sign up right now for Kids Clothes Digital Marketing Success System early bird access exclusive list.

http://charmposh.com/kids-clothes-digital-marketing-succe...

Contact
Ann Lane
Uply Media, Inc
4048060548
***@charmposh.com
End
Source:CharmPosh Uply Media, Inc
Email:***@charmposh.com Email Verified
Tags:Kids, Clothes, Marketing
Industry:Fashion
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charm Posh News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share