News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Business Walks for Autism
Sires is no stranger to the many effects autism can have on a family. In 2016, Sires' daughter was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). As so many parents faced with this news for the first time do, he and his wife quickly researched everything they could on ASD. "It was shocking to see how many children and adults are diagnosed with ASD every year and heartbreaking to find out that so many don't get the much needed direction we've received due to families' lack of financial resources," adds Sires.
On April 22nd at History Park in San Jose, California, Sires and his wife, alongside Edgar Hernandez and Gladys Gonzalez, founders and co-executives at Elite Experts Management Inc, led a team of volunteers from within their office in a community awareness event called Autism Speaks. "In our daily office life, we maintain a strong family environment,"
"Our goal was simple," says Gonzalez. "We wanted to raise awareness but also to help connect families in need to the resources that can help them along their journey." Autism Speaks is a non-profit organization that is "dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support" according to their website, www.autismspeaks.com. "We really wanted to make those struggling through their journey aware of the many resources that we found through the Autism Speaks foundation,"
To learn more about Elite Experts Management and future charitable events, or to find out how you can help, contact their office at careers@eliteexpertsmanagement.com or visit their website at www.eliteexpertsmanagement.com.
To learn more about autism and Autism Speaks, programs that they offer, or to find out how you can volunteer or donate, visit their website at www.autismspeaks.com
Contact
Human Resources Department
209-696-7750
careers@eliteexpertsmanagement.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse