Local Business Walks for Autism

-- According to recent studies, at least 3.5 million Americans live with autism today. The case-to-birth-rate ratio increased dramatically from 1 in 150 births in 2000 to 1 in 68 births in 2010, making it the fastest growing developmental disability to date. But families touched by this disorder face so much more than the physical properties of autism. Adequate services and reliable resources too often fall outside of the financial reach of many families that need help. "A child's ability to thrive should never be hindered by family finances," says Phillip Sires, a senior partner at Elite Experts Management Inc, a local business in Modesto, California setting out to make a difference in the lives of those effected by autism.Sires is no stranger to the many effects autism can have on a family. In 2016, Sires' daughter was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). As so many parents faced with this news for the first time do, he and his wife quickly researched everything they could on ASD. "It was shocking to see how many children and adults are diagnosed with ASD every year and heartbreaking to find out that so many don't get the much needed direction we've received due to families' lack of financial resources," adds Sires.On April 22nd at History Park in San Jose, California, Sires and his wife, alongside Edgar Hernandez and Gladys Gonzalez, founders and co-executives at Elite Experts Management Inc, led a team of volunteers from within their office in a community awareness event called Autism Speaks. "In our daily office life, we maintain a strong family environment,"says Hernandez. "Autism is something that touches the life of one of our own, and showing support for them and for our community is essential to the very environment we try to create each and every day.""Our goal was simple," says Gonzalez. "We wanted to raise awareness but also to help connect families in need to the resources that can help them along their journey." Autism Speaks is a non-profit organization that is "dedicated to promoting solutions across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support" according to their website, www.autismspeaks.com. "We really wanted to make those struggling through their journey aware of the many resources that we found through the Autism Speaks foundation,"says Sires. "Raising money for autism was a bonus, but the real reward was being able to reach those in need."To learn more about Elite Experts Management and future charitable events, or to find out how you can help, contact their office at careers@eliteexpertsmanagement.com or visit their website at www.eliteexpertsmanagement.com.To learn more about autism and Autism Speaks, programs that they offer, or to find out how you can volunteer or donate, visit their website at www.autismspeaks.com