Tekken 7 Launch Event, Tournaments Highlight Gaming At Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia will host Tekken 7 tournaments and a launch event as part of its gaming offerings, June 1-4
Wizard World Gaming, which will host its own launch event for Tekken 7, has been the exclusive place in the United States to play the game. In addition to cash, attendees can win copies of Tekken 7 for Xbox One and PS4 as well as the Tekken 7 Collectors Edition (including GAEMS Vanguard Personal Gaming Environment and EightArc Qanba Fight Sticks), via raffle.
The entire event will be broadcasted live to Twitch. (Twitch.TV/wizardworldgaming)
Attendees can also play Tekken 7 on pop ups surrounding the main Wizard World Gaming Stage all weekend. In addition, they can participate in a Tekken-themed costume contest, with the winner taking home a Collector's Edition of Tekken 7, complete with the game and special statue.
Fans can register and learn more at http://www.wizardworldgaming.com.
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
Page Updated Last on: May 24, 2017