Tekken 7 Launch Event, Tournaments Highlight Gaming At Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia

Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia will host Tekken 7 tournaments and a launch event as part of its gaming offerings, June 1-4

Tekken7

Media Contact

Jerry Milani

646-883-5022

pr@wizardworld.com Jerry Milani646-883-5022

End

-- Gaming fans will have their hands full all weekend as Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia hosts numerous tournaments during the pop culture extravaganza, June 1-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Open to event ticketholders, they will be held for Tekken 7 and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, with cash prizes to be won ($5000 for Tekken 7, $2000 for Super Smash Bros.).Wizard World Gaming, which will host its own launch event for Tekken 7, has been the exclusive place in the United States to play the game. In addition to cash, attendees can win copies of Tekken 7 for Xbox One and PS4 as well as the Tekken 7 Collectors Edition (including GAEMS Vanguard Personal Gaming Environment and EightArc Qanba Fight Sticks), via raffle.The entire event will be broadcasted live to Twitch. (Twitch.TV/wizardworldgaming). Twitch viewers can win one of 10 copies of Tekken 7 for Xbox.Attendees can also play Tekken 7 on pop ups surrounding the main Wizard World Gaming Stage all weekend. In addition, they can participate in a Tekken-themed costume contest, with the winner taking home a Collector's Edition of Tekken 7, complete with the game and special statue.Fans can register and learn more at http://www.wizardworldgaming.com