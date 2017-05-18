News By Tag
Electrical Safety Month 2017 by the ESFI
Electrical Safety Foundation International celebrates over 20 years of education, safety and resources for consumers and electrical professionals.
"Almost everyone takes electricity for granted. You flip a switch and the lights come on. But your home's electrical system degrades over time—and it can create some very eye-opening, serious safety issues," The team at Pacific Coast Electricians say:
The U.S. Fire Administration reports that during a typical year, home electrical problems account for 67,800 fires, 2,305 injuries, 485 deaths, and $868 million in property losses. Most electrical wiring fires start in the bedroom. And stoves, ovens, dryers, central heating units, televisions, and radios are the most common culprits in electrical fires.
"May is Electrical Safety Month, and we're using it as an opportunity to educate homeowners about their electrical system. Electrical safety is something so important to us, we've decided to offer free electrical safety inspections for any homeowner that schedules in the month of May;
There are some basic safety measures homeowners can take to ensure they're not creating a potentially unsafe environment in their home, as it relates to their electrical system. For example:
• Check and replace outlets that have loose-fitting plugs or broken or missing wall plates, which can overheat and lead to fires. Make sure there are safety covers on all unused outlets accessible to your children.
• Ensure all cords are in good condition – not frayed or cracked – and are out of high-traffic areas where people could trip. Cords should never be nailed or stapled to the wall, baseboard, or any other object. Do not place cords under carpets or rugs or rest furniture on them.
• Make sure extension cords or outlets are not overloaded with too many appliances.
• Make sure your plugs fit your outlets. Never force or alter a plug that doesn't fit.
• Check the wattage of all bulbs in light fixtures to make sure they are the correct wattage for the fixture size.
• Never leave plugged-in appliances where they might come in contact with water. If a plugged-in appliance falls into water, never reach in to pull it out. First, turn off the power source at the panel; then, unplug the appliance. Don't use a wet appliance until it has been checked by a qualified technician.
• Don't use space heaters with extension cords. Plug them directly into an outlet on a relatively unburdened circuit when in use, and unplug them when you're finished.
"If you're unsure of what's a potential hazard or not, homeowners should absolutely take advantage of our free electrical safety inspection, as they are comprehensive. One of our highly trained electricians will inspect for loose panel connections, burnt busbars, outdated wiring, no GFCI outlets, code violations, expired and/or defective smoke detectors, and a host of other potentially serious safety issue, Most experts agree you should have your home's electrical system evaluated annually."
"I want to be clear about this: Homeowners are under no obligation to repair these issues, but we feel like it's our duty as licensed electricians who work and live in this community to at least educate people of these issues that exist in their homes. I know that I would want to know."
