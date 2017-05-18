News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Fruit Gallery Collection re-launched by Master Gourmet Packaging, Inc
From fruit, small jar gourmet items to specialty baked items, the Fruit Gallery Collection helps organize, protect and display your gift items. "We are delighted to bring our innovative solutions to the edible gift giving trade," noted Julie Gainey, second generation servicing the specialty packaging industry. Now gourmet food retailers across the USA can compete with the larger companies on short runs and at affordable prices." Top and bottom sets cost as little as $4.53 per set.
Gift giving food operations now can save on labor costs with simple assembly, save on packaging costs because Fruit Gallery Collection is both a gift box and shipping box in one. Companies can offer year-round gift giving, approach seasonal and holiday gift giving with confidence, adapt to online and in-store sales requests and customize the program with a creative label and card program.
The Fruit Gallery Collection includes two custom design options – Harmony White and Harmony Kraft. Each set is made with vent holes for circulation, 100 percent recycled fiber and is also recyclable. Harmony White features flexographic print on sturdy Clay White 200 Test Corrugated and Harmony Kraft on sturdy Natural Kraft 200 Test Corrugated.
To enhance the gift box, accessories include Jiffy Pads, Dividers, Dry Wax Tissue "Paper Pock-its", gift card and a ribbon bow.
"From store display to online product pages to catalogs, many are overwhelmed by product options," noted Julie Gainey, owner of Master Gourmet Packaging, Inc. "Products need to be shown in multi-faceted retail space and gift options to assist in consumer awareness and retain your ROI by not sacrificing profit. We collaborate with customers to go outside the box, no pun intended. Great products and great packaging can motivate trial orders and establish life-long buying patterns. That is our goal."
Master Gourmet Packaging, Inc. is a one-stop shop for shrink film and equipment, bags for food packaging and retail, bows, boxes, shred, tissue, containers and more. Along with every product one could possibly need for impressive and talked about packaging, experienced and enthusiastic packaging consultants help you achieve that look on budget and on time.
The original business was started in 1973 by the father of current owner Julie Gainey. The dedicated staff of family members and friends has over 40 years of experience servicing the food and beverage gift giving industry.
Master Gourmet Packaging, Inc. sales office is located at 824 E. Washington St. Hanson, MA 02341 and warehouse is located at 65 North Main St. Brockton, MA, 02301. For more information, call (800) 227-5381 or visithttp://www.gift-
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse