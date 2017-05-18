Michael Ehrenstein Appointed Treasurer For The Complex Commercial Litigation Institute

Spread the Word

-- Michael Ehrenstein, an attorney and founding member of Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin, was recently appointed to serve as treasurer for the Complex Commercial Litigation Institute of the Litigation Counsel of America (LCA), a trial lawyer honorary society composed of less than 0.5 percent of American lawyers. Ehrenstein has been a member of LCA January 2011."Michael Ehrenstein's appointment as treasurer of the Complex Commercial Law Institute will allow the association of elite commercial trial lawyers to maintain its role as a positive influence in the specialty," said G. Steven Henry, executive director and general counsel of LCA. "His ability to lead has been established throughout his career, and becoming a part of the CCLI ascension will prove important as the institute grows and gathers other nationally known lawyers in the field."In his new role, Ehrenstein will contribute to the management of the organization's funds to execute programs that will help reflect the new face of the American Bar, redefine the future of litigation, support the CCLI and provide additional resources for professional development, among other responsibilities."I am humbled to have been selected to be part of the most diverse honorary professional society in American law," said Ehrenstein. "It's exciting to know that my work, passion and dedication have resulted in LCA and CCLI entrusting me with this new role, which I plan to execute and honor to the best of my abilities."Founded in the 21century, LCA selects its fellows based upon effectiveness and accomplishment in litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels, and superior ethical reputation. The honorary society is aggressively diverse in its composition and represents the best in law among its membership, which is limited to 3,500 fellows nationally.Ehrenstein received his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law. He concentrates his practice in the litigation and trial of complex damage cases, particularly in matters involving cross-border disputes and professional malpractice, in addition to matters arising in the real estate, health care, construction, transportation and aviation industries.Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.