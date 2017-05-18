News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tickets for Hanart Culture's Chinese Lantern Festival in North Carolina on Sale Now
Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, NC, to feature hundreds of Chinese lanterns, authentic crafts, and exciting live shows beginning September 7, 2017. Tickets are on sale now for this spectacular event!
It's Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden's largest exhibition to date and will fill more than 12 acres with hundreds of colorful, multi-hued lanterns, interactive Kung Fu demonstrations, Chinese folk artists and crafts, dinosaur rides and more.
The festival will be surrounded by the lush Garden setting, featuring an all-new Asian-inspired Garden feature. "We are so happy to welcome this new special attraction to our garden," said Jim Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer for the Garden. "Our newest display will feature Japanese maples, bamboo, grasses, iris, ferns and more. It features traditional Asian elements such as rock and raked sand. The Chinese Lantern Festival is a great way to introduce our guests to our newest year-round exhibit."
From humble beginnings of silk and paper, the Chinese lantern has evolved into the wondrous shapes and sizes of the Chinese Lantern Festival. Enter "The Wild," a world of life-size (sometimes larger than life) illuminated panda bears, lions, flamingoes and more fauna from the world's seven continents. Each of the myriad of lanterns are made by masters of the craft in Zigong — China's center of lantern heritage. Others are made of small glass medicine bottles filled with colored liquid. Arranged in the shape of dragons, peacocks, and giant pearls, they glimmer like crystal rainbows.
Admission to the Chinese Lantern Festival produced by Hanart Culture, begins at 5:30 p.m. Visitors can save by purchasing tickets online in advance at http://www.DSBG.org where tickets are $21.95 per adult, $19.95 per senior 60+, $14.95 per child ages 2 through 12. Tickets are free for children under the age of two.
Tickets will be available at the door for $24.95 per adult, $21.95 per senior 60+, $15.95 per child ages 2 through 12, and free for children under the age of two.
Garden members receive an additional 30% discount on tickets, including up to four guests. Please note that the Garden will remain open daily for general admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with daytime entry ending at 4 p.m.
The Chinese Lantern Festival is a production of Hanart Culture (chineselanternfestival.com)
For more information call (704) 825-4490 or visit http://www.DSBG.org
###
Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden, the Carolinas' Garden for All Seasons, provides guests a chance to reconnect with nature. Located within 380 acres on the banks of Lake Wylie, spectacular gardens, sparkling fountains, a children's garden, a conservatory dedicated to the display of tropical plants and orchids, a visitor pavilion, gift shop and nature trails await the visitor. HGTV named it one of the nation's "20 Great Gardens" and Southern Living called it one of the South's Best Botanical Gardens. Committed to horticultural excellence, Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden is a must-see for all ages.
6500 S. New Hope Rd. • Belmont, North Carolina 28012
PHONE 704-825-4490 FAX 704-829-1240
Throughout autumn, the Garden will offer continuing education classes for adults, programs for schools and home schools, guided tours for groups and much more.
Contact
Hanart Culture
***@hanartculture.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse