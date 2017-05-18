News By Tag
Martye Joyce joins Veratics, Inc. as Vice President of Business Development
Ms. Joyce is a seasoned business development professional with a proven background in program management, cybersecurity, workforce development and client relationship management. She has worked as a principle with Symantec, and led major efforts for Pearson, and Diebold. Her experience includes building incredibly strong, positive relationships while providing solutions to complex procurement issues for commercial and government customers. She holds an EMBA and a Masters of Science in Cybersecurity from University of Maryland University College. Ms. Joyce brings to Veratics a wealth of knowledge of business development practices and federal government legislation, policy, and drivers. Ms. Joyce will be based in the Washington, D.C. metro area.
Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "Martye has both the vision and the business development experience to help Veratics grow to the next level. She is an innovative, self-driven, self-directed, passionate business development executive with a proven and demonstrable track record of delivering results building business. We could not be more happy and proud to welcome Martye to our team."
About Veratics, Inc.™
Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile development and project management, with emphasis on cyber security and healthcare information technology. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes. The Veratics CPOC™ provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement the latest application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace. Veratics is a government-procurement-
