Vicki Schuerger Competes in Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Man & Woman of the Year Campaign
According to LLS, the Man & Woman of the Year (MWOY) campaign is a spirited fundraising competition in communities across the country in which participants build fundraising teams to compete for the title of Man or Woman of the Year. The funds raised will go toward LLS blood cancer research in honor of a local boy and girl who are blood cancer survivors. The titles are awarded to the man and woman in each community who raises the most funds during the ten-week campaign. You can support Ms. Schuerger by visiting her donation page here: http://www.mwoy.org/
Ms. Schuerger's drive and motivation for this campaign is her 29-year-old son, who has been battling Hodgkin's Lymphoma for the past nine years. He has had two transplants and is currently preparing for thyroid cancer surgery. Ms. Schuerger began her volunteer work with LLS in 2008, first joining Team In Training (TNT) to honor her son. For nearly a decade, she has been extremely involved with LLS. Last August, she became the Co-Chair for the Broward Chapter of Team In Training Restructure Program. She is also a Board Member for the Broward County Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Prior to this fundraising campaign, Ms. Schuerger has raised more than $100,000 for LLS. This year, her goal is to surpass the $100,000 mark.
"To be nominated for MWOY is such an honor. I feel very humbled to participate,"
One such generous campaign supporter is Ms. Schuerger's long-time employer, Kelley Kronenberg. Ms. Schuerger's campaign for MWOY concludes at the 2017 MWOY Grand Finale on June 2, 2017 at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort Fort Lauderdale. Kelley Kronenberg is a Bronze Level Sponsor at the Grand Finale event, and several firm Partners and Executive Leaders will be in attendance to support Ms. Schuerger as she vies for the MWOY crown.
Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse, full-service business law firm, has always encouraged its attorneys' and staffs' individual community and charitable efforts. Additionally, the firm's Kelley Kronenberg Cares (KKC) program provides opportunities for the firm's attorneys and staff to personally commit to civic and charitable efforts.
"We fully support Vicki in her passionate mission to help raise awareness and funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. We hope her efforts will inspire others to donate and get involved as well," said Kelley Kronenberg CFO Heath Eskalyo, who directs the firm's philanthropic efforts.
To further aid Ms. Schuerger in her fundraising efforts, Kelley Kronenberg created a firm-wide "High $5 for Jeans Days" initiative. Through this weekly initiative, all firm employees across Kelley Kronenberg's 10 offices, are encouraged to donate $5 weekly, in exchange for wearing jeans to work on Thursdays. The "High $5 for Jeans Day" program lasts through the month of May.
The campaign is open now through June 2, 2017. LLS gives approximately 83 cents for every dollar raised back to research to cure cancer.
About Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois. Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 25 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®
