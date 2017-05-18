News By Tag
DE, Inc. Announces Launch of Business Growth Simplified Brand
Major Step in Reducing the Number of Failed Small Businesses Around the World by Helping Owners Achieve Their Dream for Independence and Financial Freedom
When asked why the brand was launched, Eliadis stated, "Our vision has always been to reduce the number of failed small businesses around the world by helping business owners achieve their dream for independence and financial freedom. This is a tall order for a boutique consulting practice. But, by offering the methodology and tools we've used for nearly two decades, our ability to scale to meet the vision has been amplified. This is a strategic decision made to help more clearly delineate our consulting practice from our methodology and tools which can help economic development organizations assist more small business owners in growing self-sustaining businesses."
"We use the SPARC Business Growth Framework in group settings which lets us impact more businesses in a shorter time frame." Said John Walsh, Vice President of the Pasco Economic Development Council. "Using SPARC allows us to foster responsible business growth in a way that contributes more long term job growth in our community."
About Pasco Economic Development Council - Pasco EDC is the lead economic development organization dedicated to the overall growth and prosperity of Pasco County through the development of a sustainable and diversified economy. Pasco EDC continues to be a strong partnership funded by corporate and public investors focused on the economic vitality of Pasco County. www.pascoedc.com
About DE, Inc.- DE, Inc. helps business owners achieve life independence and financial freedom by growing self-sustaining businesses through the distribution of DE, Inc. resources, tools, and training of "best-practice"
About Business Growth Simplified - BGS is a brand created by DE, Inc. from the title of the book with the same name. It grew out of more than two decades of serving the small business community and is designed to help small business owners to achieve what they dreamed of when they started their business – independence and financial freedom.
About Dino Eliadis - Dino is a consultant, mentor, and author with senior-level executive experience and MBA credentials that has dedicated his career to creating and leading high performance teams and organizations. After 7 ½ years in the US Air Force, Dino has focused the past 2 ½ decades of his professional career on assisting small business owners making the necessary transitions to grow their companies into self-sustaining entities.
Dino Eliadis
Dino Eliadis
