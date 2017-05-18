 
Nationwide Boiler Inc. Promotes Tim McBride to Rental Sales Manager

 
 
Rental Sales Manager Tim McBride
Rental Sales Manager Tim McBride
 
May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationwide Boiler Inc., the largest industrial rental boiler supplier west of the Mississippi, recently announced the promotion of Tim McBride to Rental Sales Manager. Tim's primary responsibilities will be maximizing fleet utilization and managing Nationwide Boiler's rental equipment and projects while continuing to uphold a high level of standards for the company.

Bill Testa, Nationwide Boiler's Director of Sales commented, "Tim McBride has been with our company for nearly eight years and has had outstanding performance in the boiler and equipment rental department. During his tenure, he has also been instrumental in equipment sales and recently closed on the largest rental project in the history of the company. His colleagues know him for his decision making abilities and his team player attitude. Tim is very capable of managing our rental department and we have no doubt that he will continue to flourish in his new position."

Tim McBride had over fifteen years of boiler and steam plant experience prior to joining Nationwide Boiler Inc. He was previously with a manufacturer's representative specializing in boiler and auxiliary equipment sales. Tim received a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from New York Maritime College and served five years in the US Navy after graduation.

For fifty years Nationwide Boiler Inc. has provided superior solutions to meet the temporary and permanent boiler system needs of every industry.  Today, Nationwide Boiler continues to provide innovative solutions and leads the nation with the most successful 5 ppm NOx retrofit/installations for packaged boilers with the exclusive CataStak™ SCR system. Nationwide Boiler is committed to providing customers with 24-hour responsive, technical support and high quality solutions. For more information, visit https://www.nationwideboiler.com.

Click to Share