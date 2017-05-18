 
Industry News





Lash Extensions in Wayne, New Jersey!

This Memorial Day Save Time and Energy With Eyelash Extensions From Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne, New Jersey.
 
 
Amazing Lash Studio
Amazing Lash Studio
WAYNE, N.J. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- The new beauty must have that everyone is talking about?

Eyelash extensions!

As summer approaches and temperatures rise the last thing you want is a full face of makeup. With eyelash extensions, you can forgo your mascara and eyeliner and opt in for an easier beauty treatment.

Eyelash extensions are made of synthetic strands that are applied to each individual eyelash and are adhered by using medical grade glue. The eyelash application initially takes about 90-120 minutes for a full set of lashes. The refill, which is suggested about every 2 to 4 weeks takes about 45 to 60 minutes. You will have the option to choose from four lash styles including gorgeous, sexy, natural, and cute.


You can find specials of $79.99 for all first full sets and a monthly membership of $59.99 for a refill. Amazing Lash Studio offers effortless beauty at an affordable price!

Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne today! Conveniently located in Preakness Shopping Center near Dressbarn, GameStop, and Flair. Request your appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/wayne/wayne or call (973) 988-0133 to learn more information.

Source:Amazing Lash Studio Wayne
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Fashion, Eyelash Extensions
Industry:Beauty
Location:Wayne - New Jersey - United States
