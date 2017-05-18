News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lash Extensions in Wayne, New Jersey!
This Memorial Day Save Time and Energy With Eyelash Extensions From Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne, New Jersey.
Eyelash extensions!
As summer approaches and temperatures rise the last thing you want is a full face of makeup. With eyelash extensions, you can forgo your mascara and eyeliner and opt in for an easier beauty treatment.
Eyelash extensions are made of synthetic strands that are applied to each individual eyelash and are adhered by using medical grade glue. The eyelash application initially takes about 90-120 minutes for a full set of lashes. The refill, which is suggested about every 2 to 4 weeks takes about 45 to 60 minutes. You will have the option to choose from four lash styles including gorgeous, sexy, natural, and cute.
You can find specials of $79.99 for all first full sets and a monthly membership of $59.99 for a refill. Amazing Lash Studio offers effortless beauty at an affordable price!
Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Wayne today! Conveniently located in Preakness Shopping Center near Dressbarn, GameStop, and Flair. Request your appointment at https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse