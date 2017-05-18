News By Tag
* Skincare
* Health
* Acne
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AsSeenOnTV.pro and Kevin Harrington Launch DRTV Campaign with BioClarity
AsSeenOnTV.pro and its Product Managers announce the DRTV campaign launch with BioClarity
Acne is a chronic skin condition that can last decades. Eight out of ten people deal with acne in their lifetime. Causes range from hormones to weather conditions. Effects of acne include low confidence, anxiety, and depression. There are different treatments for acne, but those treatments often leave skin dry or itchy.Made with natural ingredients as opposed to harsh chemicals,BioClarity is a game-changer in the fight against acne.
BioClarity is a new, clinically proven way to clear acne. Dermatologist developed, tested, and recommended for all skin types, BioClarity is clinically proven toattack the bacteria that cause acne before it starts, soothe and calm skin, and reduce redness and pore size, all without thecommon side effects such as drying and itching. See results in as little as two weeks!
BioClarity's formula detoxifies and refreshes skin, helping prevent future breakouts. Vegan and cruelty-free, BioClarity contains naturally calming and cleansing extracts from green tea, chamomile, and oat kernel. BioClarity's three step treatment combines these natural extracts with Floralux, a key ingredient derived from chlorophyll and the main ingredient that separates BioClarity from other acne treatments. Floralux's soothing properties make BioClarity the best choice for fighting acne.BioClarity is a naturally better way to clear skin.
"Working with the AsSeenOnTV.pro team and being a part of this DRTV campaign with Kevin Harrington has been a thrilling experience,"
As part of its DRTV campaign with AsSeenOnTV.pro, BioClarity will be appearing in 30 and 60 second spots set to air nationwide and feature the original Shark himself, Kevin Harrington. AsSeenOnTV.pro is comprised of an award-winning team of producers, writers, videographers, and editors as well as industry veterans dedicated to finding the latest, most innovative products and ideas, and putting them on the DRTV map.
About AsSeenOnTV.pro
Headquartered in South Florida, AsSeenOnTV.pro is a full-service production, branding, and marketing company that specializes in direct response television, short- and long-form commercials, and brand building. Based out of a 25,000+ sq ft, state-of-the-
About Kevin Harrington
As the inventor of the infomercial, founder of As Seen on TV, and one of the original Sharks on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington has worked with some of the world's biggest celebrities and launched some of the best-selling DRTV campaigns in history. Since producing his first 30-minute infomercial in 1984, Harrington has been involved in over 500 product launches that have resulted in over $4 billion in sales. Now, in his latest venture with AsSeenOnTV.pro, Harrington is on the hunt for the best new products and ideas, bringing them to homes everywhere through personalized DRTV campaigns featuring the Shark.
For more information on BioClarity, please visit www.BioClarity.com.
Contact
DRTV.pro
***@drtv.pro
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse