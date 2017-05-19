News By Tag
Turn 2 Massage now offering Yoga at Work
Turn 2 Massage is now offering corporate yoga classes at work.
Atlanta-based Turn 2 Massage has provided corporate chair massage services for office wellness and corporate events for more than six years.
Like massage, yoga has proven to lower stress and create a sense of calm, making both services ideal practices in the workplace.
Turn 2 Massage's yoga classes will be taught by certified yoga instructors who will lead a 60-minute yoga class, giving employees an opportunity to relieve aches and pains with gentle yoga poses. Instructors will incorporate stretching that will increase flexibility, reduce mental stress, and increase energy and focus.
"With all the stressful situations in America today, having a peaceful work environment can make all the difference,"
To learn more about including workplace yoga, visit: http://www.turn2massage.com/
