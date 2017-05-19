 
Industry News





Turn 2 Massage now offering Yoga at Work

Turn 2 Massage is now offering corporate yoga classes at work.
 
 
Yoga at work
ATLANTA - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Turn 2 Massage is now offering yoga to accompany its corporate chair massage and wellness events.

Atlanta-based Turn 2 Massage has provided corporate chair massage services for office wellness and corporate events for more than six years.

Like massage, yoga has proven to lower stress and create a sense of calm, making both services ideal practices in the workplace.

Turn 2 Massage's yoga classes will be taught by certified yoga instructors who will lead a 60-minute yoga class, giving employees an opportunity to relieve aches and pains with gentle yoga poses. Instructors will incorporate stretching that will increase flexibility, reduce mental stress, and increase energy and focus.

"With all the stressful situations in America today, having a peaceful work environment can make all the difference," said Michelle DiGaetano, licensed massage therapist and owner of Turn 2 Massage.  "Our goal is to bring wellness services into the workplace and help people find better ways to cope with their stress. Having employers who understand the importance, as well as the benefits of our services, is so important."

To learn more about including workplace yoga, visit: http://www.turn2massage.com/yoga-at-work.html

To learn more about including yoga in your workplace, visit:
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
