The Grand Collection at Sterling Ranch Grand Opens on Saturday, June 3rd

 
 
The highly-anticipated Sterling Ranch community Grand Opens on June 3.
The highly-anticipated Sterling Ranch community Grand Opens on June 3.
 
LITTLETON, Colo. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Nestled at the gateway to the front range is Sterling Ranch, a brand new mixed-use masterplanned community unlike anything else in the area! Lennar will celebrate the official Grand Opening of the Grand Collection at Sterling Ranch on Saturday, June 3rd. Prospective home shoppers and members of the community are invited to the event, to enjoy free food, fun festivities and for the first opportunity to tour the model homes.

"We're very excited about this upcoming event for this fantastic community," said Carrie Castilian, Marketing Manager for Lennar Colorado. "Sterling Ranch is such a special place and our prestigious Grand Collection gives home shoppers a variety of floorplans to choose from, providing something for everything!"

The Grand Collection at Sterling Ranch presents eight distinctive floorplans to choose from. Home sizes range from 2,258 to 4,155 and include two of Lennar's wildly popular Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans, The Antero and The SuperHome.

Designed as a direct response to the rise in multigenerational families living together, Lennar created their line of Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® to provide a way for extended families to live together under roof without having to sacrifice privacy. Each one comes with its own private entrance, living area, kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom. In some larger models, such as the SuperHome at Sterling Ranch which gives 4,155 square feet of living space in total, the Next Gen® suite comes with a private retreat area in the bedroom and access to a private one-bay garage.

Among all eight floorplans, home shoppers will find layouts with four to six bedrooms and three to four-and-a-half bathrooms. Every home Lennar builds is also part of their signature Everything's Included® (https://www.lennar.com/images/com/files/new-homes/4/17/27...) program, which adds value and style to all their new homes through a high level of included features. Among them are stainless steel appliances, solar electric packages, granite or quartz kitchen countertops, upgraded cabinetry and so much more.

Be sure to come out for the event on Saturday, June 3rd at the Sterling Ranch Welcome Home Center, located at 8055 Blue Rive Avenue in Littleton. For more information or to view floorplans, visit https://www.lennar.com/new-homes/colorado/denver/littleto....

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
