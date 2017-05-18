News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Grand Collection at Sterling Ranch Grand Opens on Saturday, June 3rd
"We're very excited about this upcoming event for this fantastic community," said Carrie Castilian, Marketing Manager for Lennar Colorado. "Sterling Ranch is such a special place and our prestigious Grand Collection gives home shoppers a variety of floorplans to choose from, providing something for everything!"
The Grand Collection at Sterling Ranch presents eight distinctive floorplans to choose from. Home sizes range from 2,258 to 4,155 and include two of Lennar's wildly popular Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans, The Antero and The SuperHome.
Designed as a direct response to the rise in multigenerational families living together, Lennar created their line of Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® to provide a way for extended families to live together under roof without having to sacrifice privacy. Each one comes with its own private entrance, living area, kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom. In some larger models, such as the SuperHome at Sterling Ranch which gives 4,155 square feet of living space in total, the Next Gen® suite comes with a private retreat area in the bedroom and access to a private one-bay garage.
Among all eight floorplans, home shoppers will find layouts with four to six bedrooms and three to four-and-a-half bathrooms. Every home Lennar builds is also part of their signature Everything's Included® (https://www.lennar.com/
Be sure to come out for the event on Saturday, June 3rd at the Sterling Ranch Welcome Home Center, located at 8055 Blue Rive Avenue in Littleton. For more information or to view floorplans, visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse