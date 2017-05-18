 
New Cedar Rapids Heat Wave Protection And Prevention For Marion, Iowa, Linn County, IA Veteran Owned

 
 
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Last year at this time there was a heat issue for the Linn County, Iowa area and this year there are solutions to prevent the stress of that possibility. Drinking lots of water to hydrate is key to help keep you cool, but so is maintaining your air conditioner or cooling system. It is essential that it is working properly at your home or business. Schools need to address that concern as well and now there is a solution. Introducing Around Town Heating & Cooling owned and operated by Phillip Barnes. He is a Veteran of the military and competes or matches prices with all rates in the area from other companies.

Phillip Barnes has a slogan for his business and it is " It's not done until it's done right." Around Town Heating & Cooling stands by that slogan and they mean it. Keeping hydrated and cool in the Summer is a must especially for the elderly. If you have an air conditioner, AC, or cooling system that needs fixing or repair...or an upgrade...you now know where to go. Don't get caught in a potential heat wave this year unprepared, but if you need heat during the Winter...just give them a call.

For more information you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/Around-Town-Heating-and-Cooling-...

