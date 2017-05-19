News By Tag
Civiello Launches CommunicationCounts™ Using Thought Industries
Communications consultancy, Civiello Communications Group, Inc., uses the Thought Industries' Learning Business Platform™ to launch CommunicationCounts™, an online learning experience which coaches learners on public speaking.
Prior to launching their online learning initiative with Thought Industries, CCG was primarily focused on in-person learning that required CCG instructors to travel directly in order to deliver training to their client's employees. CCG will continue to focus primarily on in-person training, while also licensing their online learning content to their B2B clients using the Panorama functionality featured in the Learning Business Platform. The licensing functionality will help CCG simultaneously reduce travel costs, improve accessibility, and streamline content distribution. This new online learning offering came at the request from one of CCG's biggest clients and will be available to additional CCG clients as well.
The primary decision for CCG to migrate off their legacy system and partner with Thought Industries was the need to provide a more user-friendly online learning experience which was also aesthetically pleasing from a design perspective. In addition to the improving the learner experience, CCG also wanted to have access to the Thought Industries Client Services and Support team to help with onboarding and launching their ongoing initiatives. "One day after being pitched on the platform, we were sold. A short time later, we had a meeting centered around showing off our learning experience -- but we hadn't started creating it yet. The Client Services team at Thought Industries is unbelievable,"
"It's been exciting to work with CCG and see them take advantage of the Panorama functionality in a way which aligns well with their business strategy," said Doug Murphy, President of Thought Industries. "Being able to quickly scale online learning and training to their various B2B clients will significantly reduce the time it takes for CCG to go-to-market and accelerates their ability scale learning globally, and we're looking forward to seeing their continued growth."
