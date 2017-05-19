 
Industry News





Civiello Launches CommunicationCounts™ Using Thought Industries

Communications consultancy, Civiello Communications Group, Inc., uses the Thought Industries' Learning Business Platform™ to launch CommunicationCounts™, an online learning experience which coaches learners on public speaking.
 
 
Listed Under

BOSTON - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Thought Industries, one of the fastest growing online learning companies and creator of the first Learning Business Platform™ announces the launch of CommunicationCounts™, an online learning experience created by Civiello Communications Group, Inc. (CCG).  CCG will use the Thought Industries' platform to provide their clients with a series of courses designed to improve written and verbal communication within the workplace -- all delivered via custom, branded learning environments unique to each client.

Prior to launching their online learning initiative with Thought Industries, CCG was primarily focused on in-person learning that required CCG instructors to travel directly in order to deliver training to their client's employees. CCG will continue to focus primarily on in-person training, while also licensing their online learning content to their B2B clients using the Panorama functionality featured in the Learning Business Platform. The licensing functionality will help CCG simultaneously reduce travel costs, improve accessibility, and streamline content distribution. This new online learning offering came at the request from one of CCG's biggest clients and will be available to additional CCG clients as well.

The primary decision for CCG to migrate off their legacy system and partner with Thought Industries was the need to provide a more user-friendly online learning experience which was also aesthetically pleasing from a design perspective. In addition to the improving the learner experience, CCG also wanted to have access to the Thought Industries Client Services and Support team to help with onboarding and launching their ongoing initiatives.  "One day after being pitched on the platform, we were sold. A short time later, we had a meeting centered around showing off our learning experience -- but we hadn't started creating it yet. The Client Services team at Thought Industries is unbelievable," said Tory Anderson, Business Manager at CCG, "They went above and beyond to help us meet our lofty goal of creating a new learning experience within an insane timeframe -- something that was outside the original scope of work."

"It's been exciting to work with CCG and see them take advantage of the Panorama functionality in a way which aligns well with their business strategy," said Doug Murphy, President of Thought Industries. "Being able to quickly scale online learning and training to their various B2B clients will significantly reduce the time it takes for CCG to go-to-market and accelerates their ability scale learning globally, and we're looking forward to seeing their continued growth."

About Civiello Communications Group, Inc. and CommunicationCounts™

CommunicationCounts™ (https://www.communicationcountselearning.com/) is a virtual learning platform created by Civiello Communications Group, Inc. (CCG). CCG is made up of a team of coaches dedicated to helping learners communicate in a clear, concise and compelling manner within the workplace. For more than a decade, CCG has worked with some of the world's most successful organizations to help their spokespeople communicate with confidence. CCG was founded by Mary Civiello in 2000 after many years reporting and anchoring the news for NBC New York. CCG coaches are all former journalists who can help organizations deliver their message in a way that makes people want to tune in and stay tuned.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries (https://www.thoughtindustries.com/) is powering the business of learning with the world's first Learning Business Platform™. Offering a comprehensive suite of enterprise-level learning delivery and monetization tools, the customizable platform enables businesses and organizations to deliver engaging and fully-branded learning experiences to their business and consumer audiences. From creating online courses to managing an online learning business, the platform hosts a library of powerful, easy-to-use features that enable organizations to get to market quickly and cost-effectively.
End
Source:Civiello Communications Group, Inc.
Email:***@thoughtindustries.com Email Verified
Phone:8662064011
Tags:Online Learning, B2B, Elearning
Industry:Business
Location:Boston - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Products
