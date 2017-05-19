Pre-Release Sale Price on CHAMELEONS

 

Save $2.00 off the list price and an additional ten percent with this code:
PREORDER2017
 
December 7, 1941, Special Edition
PHOENIX - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- CHAMELEONS, An Untold World War II Story, is being released on June 15, 2017, by BLACK ROSE WRITING. Pre-Release sale pricing is available for only a short time. Here is your direct link and do not forget the discount code is:

         PREORDER2017

        http://www.blackrosewriting.com/historical-fiction/chamel...

"Mr. Nannini's blend of real life events, a compelling modern day mystery, and vibrant characters has resulted in a first-class novel which could easily become a lasting gem in its genre."
OnLineBookClub.org Review

http://www.blackrosewriting.com/historical-fiction/chamel...

"This book, from a Japanese viewpoint, from Hawai'i to Korea and back to Hawai'i, was riveting. Some of the war scenes were enough to keep my fingers gripping my seat, literally. You will not see the ending coming, it is a total surprise."
"In a nutshell, if you like historical war fiction, this is definitely for you. The fact that it is definitely based on true events is proven by the pictures in the back of the book. There is enough here to make you wonder what exactly is fiction and what is not."

GoodReads.com 4 of 4 Star Review

"Based on a true story, CHAMELEONS is a superb recounting of what happened to a surviving crew member of a Japanese midget sub after it attacked Pearl Harbor, complete with details about their preparation, as well as present day American investigators probing his secret identity years later." Lisa Edelman, Indie Reader.com

         https://chameleonsthebook.com/chameleons-reviews/

