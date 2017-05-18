News By Tag
2017 United Heritage Community Scholarships Awarded
$10,000 in Scholarships Awarded to Austin-Area Students Shelby Brainard and Spoorthi Kamepalli
The Scholarship Committee considered a great number of applications before selecting Mr. Brainard and Ms. Kamepalli as the 2017 United Heritage Community Scholarship recipients. "Both recipients exemplify the qualities the Scholarship Committee and the Charity Foundation seek when making their selections,"
The Charity Foundation awarded Mr. Brainard his $5,000 scholarship on April 9, 2017. He plans to attend Princeton University. Ms. Kamepalli was awarded her $5,000 scholarship on May 6, 2017. She plans to attend Rice University.
The mission of the United Heritage Community Scholarship Committee is to help grow and support service-oriented young people with a strong focus on higher education. More than $100,000 in scholarships has been awarded and 25 scholarship recipients honored over the 17-year scholarship history.
About United Heritage Charity Foundation
Founded in 2003, the United Heritage Charity Foundation was developed as a 501(c)(3) to improve the lives of others and, since its inception, has distributed nearly $1.5 million. The Charity Foundation's goals are to support participation in events that make communities a better place to live, work and attend school; education initiatives and medical research; at-risk women, children and their families; the elderly; and military and veteran programs. uhcf.org
