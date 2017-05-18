News By Tag
Lake County Housing Authority and Aim North present 4th Annual Black Tie Gala
Benefitting the Family Self Sufficiency Scholarship Program.
The Black Tie Gala, being held on Friday, June 16, 2017 at The Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in Mundelein, IL themed Orchestrating Success ties in with their mission of helping extraordinary individuals from the FSS Program pursue the goals in their case plan. Proceeds raised during the evening will go towards providing financial assistance to individuals that are attending or planning to attend college or technical training to increase their career opportunities. The funds raised can also help pay for their youth's summer and enrichment activities.
"We are grateful for the many volunteer hours and selfless sponsorship support that have gone into the planning of our fourth annual gala," says LCHA Executive Director David A. Northern, Sr. "We invite members of our community to do their part for the cause by attending this exciting and fun evening."
LCHA is proud to announce that our Keynote Speaker Michael Blair is the founder and President of Ninety10 Sports. Blair is an educator and a gifted communicator. He is a former NFL player and has played seasons in NFL Europe, the XFL, and Arena Football for over 10 years. Ninety10 Sports is focused on providing instruction, through cerebral development. As with most activities worth pursuing in life, Blair has learned and understands that the game of athletics is 90% mental and 10% physical. His dynamic speaking style and life lessons are sure to be an inspiration to the community members who are making an impact in people's lives.
The evening will include a full dinner, live and silent auctions, dancing, and live entertainment. There are also some individuals and organizations who will be featured for their outstanding work in the community.
Sponsorship opportunities, table seating and general admission tickets ($65) are available. Visit www.lakecountyha.org or contact gala@lakecountyha.org for more information.
Aim North is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization with headquarters in Grayslake, IL. With over 25 years of experience in the housing industry, LCHA is dedicated to helping hundreds of families through our FSS and by funding scholarship initiatives
