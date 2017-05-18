News By Tag
Five-Year Dream Becomes a Lexington Attorney's Reality
Owner Jim Snell spent five years planning the firm's new office, which needed to be conveniently located and accommodate the practice's growth. Two years ago, Snell started working with Bobbitt to help plan and build his dream office.
The new one-story structure on the corner of East Main Street in Lexington now serves as Snell's primary business location. It features a brick exterior with a shingle roof. The 10-foot ceilings, eight-foot doors, and custom millwork and cabinetry are distinguishing elements that create a polished and professional atmosphere.
The building site posed some challenges due to its size and limited accessibility. Bobbitt was able to effectively design the site and the building to meet the requirements of the S.C. Department of Transportation and the Town of Lexington Design Review District, while still meeting the client's goals.
About Bobbitt Design Build
Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design-build contractor
