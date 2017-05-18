News By Tag
Places4Students.com Partners with Squeakly to Provide New Property Report Service
Places4Students.com has partnered with Squeakly to provide a property reporting service at select academic institutions in the Greater Toronto Area.
The new service offering aims to simplify the student housing search process for renters who are outside of the city or province and unable to inspect rental properties in person. Squeakly currently offers three tiers of rental reports with the ability to provide either 360⁰ photos or virtual reality tours of accommodations. Each rental report option comes with an objective assessment, value-for-money score, rent comparison, crime map and walk score.
"We continue to strive to make renting a more pleasant and easy process for the students with which we work. We are excited to offer the users of Places4Students.com access to Squeakly, as this will help to accomplish our goals," said Darren Vanecko, President of Places4Students.com.
Places4Students.com is excited to be the first student housing service to offer Squeakly property reports in the Greater Toronto Area and believes this service will offer great value to renters.
"Since our launch about a year ago, we have helped a great number of students to find suitable accommodations in the United States. We now look forward to working with Places4Students on bringing our innovative service to Canada, by offering it at academic institutions in the Greater Toronto Area," commented Svitozar Omelko, Founder & CEO of Squeakly Inc.
For more information, please contact Places4Students.com Support at 1-866-766-0767, admin@places4students.com or visit Squeakly'swebsite at http://squeakly.info.
