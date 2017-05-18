 
News By Tag
* Beauty
* Fashion
* Eyelash Extensions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Wyckoff
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918


Stand Out This Holiday Weekend With a New Beauty Treatment!

 
WYCKOFF, N.J. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- As summer approaches be sure to stop by Amazing Lash Studio in Wyckoff, New Jersey.

Between barbecues and events, there is no better feeling than looking flawless on a hot sticky day. When you stop by Amazing Lash Studio enter into a contemporary and comfortable lobby with trendy decor and a friendly staff.Meet one-on-one with a lash stylist and complete a lash evaluation to assess the strength of your lashes. You then choose a lash style and are taken into a personal suite, where many times guests fall asleep during the lash application.
Choose from 4 Lash Styles:

Cute Lashes: Big bright eyes can be yours! This style uses longer eyelashes at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.

Natural Lashes: You... only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.

Sexy Lashes: This style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.

Gorgeous Lashes: This style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line.

Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Wyckoff, New Jersey and take advantage of our introductory offer of $79.99  for all first-time guests. Once you fall in love with our eyelashes there is a monthly membership of $59.99 that includes 1 re-fill per month.

To request your appointment go to https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/wyckoff/wyckoff or call (551) 777-4500.

Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Wyckoff
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Fashion, Eyelash Extensions
Industry:Beauty
Location:Wyckoff - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charge Media Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share