Stand Out This Holiday Weekend With a New Beauty Treatment!
Between barbecues and events, there is no better feeling than looking flawless on a hot sticky day. When you stop by Amazing Lash Studio enter into a contemporary and comfortable lobby with trendy decor and a friendly staff.Meet one-on-one with a lash stylist and complete a lash evaluation to assess the strength of your lashes. You then choose a lash style and are taken into a personal suite, where many times guests fall asleep during the lash application.
Choose from 4 Lash Styles:
• Cute Lashes: Big bright eyes can be yours! This style uses longer eyelashes at the center of your lash line to make your eyes appear longer.
• Natural Lashes: You... only better. Longer eyelash extensions tapered to follow your existing lash line and enhance the natural shape of your eyes.
• Sexy Lashes: This style features eyelash extensions that are longer on the outside edge of the eyes.
• Gorgeous Lashes: This style features longer and thicker eyelash extensions along the entire lash line.
Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Wyckoff, New Jersey and take advantage of our introductory offer of $79.99 for all first-time guests. Once you fall in love with our eyelashes there is a monthly membership of $59.99 that includes 1 re-fill per month.
To request your appointment go to https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/
