 
News By Tag
* Birds
* Bird Feeder
* Bird Watching
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Fun in the Sun with a Premium Birdfeeder by Chillax

 
 
bird feeder
bird feeder
ATLANTA - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Chillax wants you to have fun this summer by bringing you a premium see-through Bird Feeder. You can get deep into bird-watching this summer with this feeder because it sits perfectly on your window for easy access. This feeder will allow you to have countless hours of fun by providing long-lasting excitement for the entire family! The type of foods you place in the feeder will determine how much bird traffic you'll get. Sunflower seeds are the best in attracting a wide range of birds. It's perfect for small birds, especially Finches and Cardinals. Bring nature to your front door with the included, wooden bird caller. Planting colorful flowers near your feeder will also attract hummingbirds.Chillax customers have been raving about this stunning bird feeder. Kasey Sue said, "I love this feeder!! Two days after I put it up, birds started coming to it."

Get it now- it's for the birds! : www.amazon.com/dp/B01BBJXNZ2

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Birds, Bird Feeder, Bird Watching
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share