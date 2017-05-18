 
OxyScents.com Announces New Web Store Opening

The Oxy Group, LLC. is proud to announce their newest web store at www.oxyscents.com is now open to the public
 
 
BURNSVILLE, Minn. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Visit OxyScents.com for a truly remarkable, new, safe aromatherapy. Unlike any other aromatherapy diffuser you've ever seen before!

OxyScents provides wonderful, bubbling aromatherapy without the use of dangerous flames, batteries or electrical cords. Just add water to activate!

Everyone has a favorite scent. Why? Because aromas make you feel good. Remember the smell of Apple Pie in your grandmother's kitchen? Freshly cleaned laundry? A big, juicy orange slice? The ocean breeze? It's aromas that make the world go round.

Who is OxyScents for? Well, everyone really. Because of the type of product it is and what it provides, it does not limit itself to a select group of people. Anyone and everyone can, and should, use OxyScents.

A few examples:

• Houses (+wonderful amomatherapy for children)
• Apartments
• Office Cubicles
• Dorm Rooms
• School Classrooms
• Nurseries (cover up smells and sleep aid)
• Realtor Open Houses (fresh chocolate chip cookie aroma?)
• Hotels (select a room mood?)
• Fundraisers (perfect for fundraising)

OxyScents provides a soothing, fun, and SAFE aroma experience. With each "fun to watch" bursting bubble, OxyScents releases a subtle fragrance blast you will absolutely love. And... you won't burn your house down!

OxyScents is SAFE because it isn't on fire, doesn't contain potentially exploding or corroding batteries or potentially hazardous electrical cords.

Think long and hard before you light that next candle!

AROMATHERAPY - The Safe Way!

OxyScents bubbles for hours and provides wonderful aromas for weeks.

Visit http://www.OxyScents.com for our special 40% OFF membership club offer.

