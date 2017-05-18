CyberHub Summit to Educate on Cyber Security Strategies

Atlanta hosts numerous industry leaders, as hackers continue to infiltrate government and company data alike

-- – BHNV Capital, a world-wide investment and management firm, is holding CyberHub Summit on November 8 - 9, 2017, in Atlanta. With the ever-present cyber threats such as the WannaCry Virus, to personal and business data, the conference is extremely relevant for the opportunity to learn from thought leaders from across the globe.The two-day conference is expected to draw CEOs, CIOs and CTOs, as well as other high-ranking officials, who focus on securing personal data."The CyberHub Summit connects national and international industry leaders in cyber security to strategies that work," said James Azar, BHNV Capital Co-Founder & CEO. "The conference will offer a unique opportunity for the industry to create dramatic and sustainable improvements through a shared and coordinated effort."Some of the speakers already secured include:· Nathan Deal, Governor of Georgia· Avi Dichter, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee of the State of Israel· Jeff Snyder – SVP of Cyber Security for Raytheon· Joseph Steinberg, CyberSecurity Thought Leader and Author"Hacking is a severe threat across the world that dramatically effects both private individuals and businesses,"said Karin Zalcberg, CyberHub CEO. "The CyberHub Summit will provide innovative, proven strategies from around the globe to prepare industry talent with the skills and knowledge needed to protect their businesses in the 21st-century workplace."BHNV Capital works with new, existing and struggling businesses globally. As hands on investors, the firm seeks to invest in the business and utilize all available tools to help the business, its' founders and team achieve success. They typically supply businesses with capital ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.Please visit www.cyberhubsummit.com for more information regarding the conference and updated speakers, as well as an up-to-date agenda.