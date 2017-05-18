News By Tag
CyberHub Summit to Educate on Cyber Security Strategies
Atlanta hosts numerous industry leaders, as hackers continue to infiltrate government and company data alike
The two-day conference is expected to draw CEOs, CIOs and CTOs, as well as other high-ranking officials, who focus on securing personal data.
"The CyberHub Summit connects national and international industry leaders in cyber security to strategies that work," said James Azar, BHNV Capital Co-Founder & CEO. "The conference will offer a unique opportunity for the industry to create dramatic and sustainable improvements through a shared and coordinated effort."
Some of the speakers already secured include:
· Nathan Deal, Governor of Georgia
· Avi Dichter, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs & Defense Committee of the State of Israel
· Jeff Snyder – SVP of Cyber Security for Raytheon
· Joseph Steinberg, CyberSecurity Thought Leader and Author
"Hacking is a severe threat across the world that dramatically effects both private individuals and businesses,"
BHNV Capital works with new, existing and struggling businesses globally. As hands on investors, the firm seeks to invest in the business and utilize all available tools to help the business, its' founders and team achieve success. They typically supply businesses with capital ranging from $50,000 to $500,000.
Please visit www.cyberhubsummit.com for more information regarding the conference and updated speakers, as well as an up-to-date agenda.
