Betsy's Best Is On a Mission to Raise Awareness About Juvenile Diabetes at the BolderBOULDER

-- Betsy Opyt, Licensed Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, former Miss Indiana, and Founder and CEO of Betsy's Best® Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters, is spreading her message of "Nutrition with a Mission" far and wide. This Memorial Day you'll find the Florida-based entrepreneur in Colorado at the BolderBOULDER cheering on Betsy's Best-sponsored runner (and juvenile diabetic) Alexandra Gardner, exhibiting at the RaceDayEXPO, and donating product to the American Diabetes Association Camp Colorado – all in the name of Juvenile Diabetes.With the iconic Boulder Flatirons as a backdrop, Betsy and her team will be sampling and selling her superfood-packed Gourmet Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Cashew Butter, and Sunflower Seed Butter at the BolderBOULDER RaceDayEXPO, where over 100,000 runners and spectators will congregate at the finish line. The Expo is open all day, Memorial Day, May 29, at the University of Colorado's Folsom Field, and is free and open to the public.The BolderBOULDER is the 3rd largest running race in the United States and the 7th largest in the world. The race attracts more than 50,000 runners, joggers, walkers and wheelchair racers, and draws professional athletes from around the globe to compete for one of the largest non-marathon prize purses in road racing. The 2017 race winds through Boulder neighborhoods with live music and entertainment at every corner."There's no better place than 'America's All-Time Best 10K' to help raise awareness about the diabetic crisis that is affecting our country's children," says Betsy. "With both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes on the rise our goal is to help parents create healthy, delicious snacks that kids will love. We want to take this opportunity to showcase good-for-you fuel made from wholesome ingredients that support everyone, from kids to athletes."Betsy's Best is sponsoring local Boulder resident Alexandra Gardner, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of one. Alex, who serves as Operations Manager at Compass Natural, a Boulder County-based PR and marketing agency dedicated to natural and organic products, has been working with Betsy's Best over the past year and was instantly connected to the company's mission and products."As a diabetic, nut butters are a good snack to help keep my blood sugar maintained while running," says Alex. "Betsy's Best – which has chia seeds mixed in – are nutrient dense products that help sustain me while competing in longer races." In addition to exhibiting and sponsoring Alex at the BolderBOULDER, Betsy's Best will be donating nut and seed butters to the American Diabetes Association Camp Colorado, a camp like the one Alex Gardner used to go to while growing up in Michigan.The mission of the American Diabetes Association Camp Colorado is to foster independence, self-confidence and awareness of a healthy lifestyle through education, nutrition, exercise, emotional wellbeing and glucose control in children with juvenile diabetes. The camp is located near Colorado Springs where campers enjoy zip lining, canoeing, kayaking, hiking and other activities.Betsy's Best® was founded in 2012 by Betsy Opyt, former Miss Indiana and a Registered and Licensed Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator. Based in Naples, FL, the company blends its Peanut Butter, Almond Butter, Sunflower Seed Butter and Cashew Butter with unique flavors and superfoods like cinnamon, chia seeds, and cardamom to create products that are nutritious, delicious and different. The sweet and salty spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified, all natural, gluten free and palm oil free. Betsy's Best brands are the initial offerings of Healthy Concepts Food Company, LLC.Betsy's Best Gourmet Almond Butter was recognized in October 2016 as the first recipient of the ChefsBest Quality in Craft Award in a blind taste test by an expert panel of Certified Master Tasters. For more than 60 hand crafted recipes and to learn more about Betsy's Best, visit www.BetsysBest.com and connect on social media.Betsy's Best Gourmet Nut & Seed Butters are available online at www.BetsysBest.com and in leading retailers including Kroger, Whole Foods Market (Florida), Bristol Farms, Ingles Markets, Vons, Ralph's, Lowe's, City Market, King Sooper, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Wegmans and others; and through distributors including UNFI, KeHE, Jake's Finer Foods, Haddon House, Gourmet Merchants and others. The company has expanded from 58 stores at the beginning of 2016 to over 2,100 stores in 39 states today. For wholesale inquiries contact info@BetsysBest.com, tel 888.685.8292.