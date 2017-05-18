News By Tag
CycleBar Westgate Now Open, Hosts First Charity Benefit Ride for Children's Cancer Research Fund
Roxanne's Ride for Children's Cancer Research Fund will take place at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017. It features a 50-minute ride with CycleStar instructor Jenni, for those donating to the ride.
CycleBar Westgate will provide cycling shoes, lockers, water bottles with infused water and fresh fruit, all free of charge, for those who participate in the fundraising ride.
Roxanne Hopkins is the sponsor of this ride and she's trying to raise funds for the Children's Cancer Research Fund via The Great Cycle Challenge.
"Cancer is the biggest killer of children from disease in the United States. Kids should be living life, not fighting for it," says Hopkins, about her reasons for doing the ride. "I am a childhood cancer survivor and I am doing this to help other kids who have to fight have a chance at living their life. Please support me by making a donation to give these kids the brighter futures they deserve."
Children's Cancer Research Fund is a national nonprofit, and thanks to donors and partners around the country, has contributed $150 million to research, education and awareness and quality-of-life programs for childhood cancer families.
CCRF believes kids deserve safer, less toxic treatments, and they are committed to funding groundbreaking research and services that enhance healing and care.
To join the ride and help a great cause, go to http://westgatewest.cyclebar.com/
https://greatcyclechallenge.com/
To properly prepare for the 50-minute ride, participants are asked to drink plenty of water before and after the ride, eat a light snack 30 minutes prior to riding, and wear a tank or T-shirt and form-fitting shorts or pants to ensure the most comfortable ride possible.
At the heart of CycleBar is a passion for giving back to the community. CycleGiving is a philanthropic movement that partners with local organizations and charities to help them raise donations by creating exciting and energetic indoor cycling rides for companies, teams, groups, and families to help raise proceeds that benefit their cause.
CycleBar Westgate West invites community groups, non-profits and charities to host their own CycleGiving ride for their group, starting July 1 and going through Aug. 31.
Groups need 50 riders to host a fundraising ride, or can share the room with another group with each group providing 25 riders. Charities can make more than $1,000 with one 50 person ride.
CycleBar will provide a CycleStar instructor and staff to facilitate the 50-minute charity ride — as well as access to the community room for a social gathering after the ride. As always, CycleBar will provide all guests with the royal CycleBar treatment, including amenities (shoes, towels, water bottles, fresh fruit, etc.).
CycleBar Westgate West is conveniently located in West San Jose just minutes from Campbell, Cupertino, Santa Clara, Saratoga and Sunnyvale — within easy reach of people who live and work in these communities.
About CycleBar Westgate West
Founded in 2017, CycleBar Westgate West is located in San Jose, California, and serves the greater Silicon Valley area. CycleBar delivers a premium indoor cycling experience via daily classes in its state-of-the-
For more information, visit http://westgatewest.cyclebar.com.
Address:
CycleBar Westgate West
5293 A Prospect Road
San Jose, CA 95129
Email: westgatewest@
T: [408-802-9780]
E: don.dasher@cyclebarwestgatewest.com
Website: westgatewest.cyclebar.com
Follow us on Twitter @CB_WestgateWest
Like us on Facebook facebook.com/
Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/
