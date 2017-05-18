 
News By Tag
* Data Acquisition
* Icp Das Usa
* Engineers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

ICP DAS USA Releases New RF Modem

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Data Acquisition
Icp Das Usa
Engineers

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- ICP DAS USA introduces new RF Modem, designed for data acquisition and control applications between a host and remote sensors. The RFU-2400 is a 2.4 GHz radio frequency modem that also provides RS-232 and RS-485 port interfaces. It is designed to act as a wireless bridge that converts a signal between serial and wireless formats, and is useful for applications where it is inconvenient to install physical wiring. The RFU-2400 makes it easy to establish a low cost environment for data acquisition and control applications between a host and a range of remote sensors via wireless communication.

The RFU-2400 is a spread spectrum radio frequency (RF) modem based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard. The IEEE 802.15.4 standard is operating on the ISM bands using a transmission frequency range of between 2405 and 2480 MHz that is separated into 5 MHz segments, thereby providing 16 channels. Two operating modes are also supported, including Peer-to-Peer (P2P) mode, where the distinguishing feature is that it allows full-duplex communication, and Broadcast mode, which allows half-duplex functionality in multi-point communication.

For normal operations, the RFU2400 is configured with an external DIP and Rotary Switches. In addition, ICP DAS provides a Windows compatible GUI configuration utility, allowing configuration with various communication parameters via an RS-232 /RS-485 / RS-422 connection. For example, the configuration utility can be used to increase the transmission power when a line of sight communication range that is greater than the default of 180/700 meters is required.

Established in 2001, ICP DAS USA is an industrial automation manufacturer committed to providing reliable, cost-effective, and flexible embedded control and data acquisition solutions. Our technology is utilized by system integrators, OEMs, and industrial users in a wide variety of industries, such as energy and power, factory and machine, oil and gas, agriculture, and aerospace.

To learn more about the variety of ideas and real projects integrated with ICP DAS hardware, visit http://www.icpdas-usa.com, or call 1-888-971-9888 to be assisted in reviewing project requirements, to ensure that the highest quality solution in your final application.

Contact
ICP DAS USA
3105179888
***@icpdas-usa.com
End
Source:
Email:***@icpdas-usa.com
Posted By:***@icpdas-usa.com Email Verified
Tags:Data Acquisition, Icp Das Usa, Engineers
Industry:Technology
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ICP DAS USA PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share