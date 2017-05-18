News By Tag
ICP DAS USA Releases New RF Modem
The RFU-2400 is a spread spectrum radio frequency (RF) modem based on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard. The IEEE 802.15.4 standard is operating on the ISM bands using a transmission frequency range of between 2405 and 2480 MHz that is separated into 5 MHz segments, thereby providing 16 channels. Two operating modes are also supported, including Peer-to-Peer (P2P) mode, where the distinguishing feature is that it allows full-duplex communication, and Broadcast mode, which allows half-duplex functionality in multi-point communication.
For normal operations, the RFU2400 is configured with an external DIP and Rotary Switches. In addition, ICP DAS provides a Windows compatible GUI configuration utility, allowing configuration with various communication parameters via an RS-232 /RS-485 / RS-422 connection. For example, the configuration utility can be used to increase the transmission power when a line of sight communication range that is greater than the default of 180/700 meters is required.
Established in 2001, ICP DAS USA is an industrial automation manufacturer committed to providing reliable, cost-effective, and flexible embedded control and data acquisition solutions. Our technology is utilized by system integrators, OEMs, and industrial users in a wide variety of industries, such as energy and power, factory and machine, oil and gas, agriculture, and aerospace.
