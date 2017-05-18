News By Tag
HomeAid Care Days with CAI-Georgia at MUST Ministries
Volunteers provide repairs and improvements valued at approximately $50,000.
Over the course of the two days, volunteers tackled an extensive to-do list including pressure washing; building a custom closet; painting; replacing rotten wood on office trailers; cleaning and organizing; parking lot - repair, sealing and restriping; rebuilding a handicap ramp and stairs; landscaping with new play safe mulch on children's playground; creating a large, interactive original artwork on freshly installed concrete for children; and more.
MUST Ministries' campus received much needed repairs and improvements valued at approximately $50,000. These types of savings free-up money for the programs they provide. MUST Ministries' Elizabeth Inn Shelter serves clients by providing two different programs depending on client needs: services to meet both immediate needs (food, clothing, shelter) and long-term needs such as employment assistance, support groups, and more.
"HomeAid Atlanta couldn't have had a better partner for the project at MUST. CAI-Georgia's Help Hands committee, led by Melanie Caceres, are an amazing group of resourceful and hardworking people. This project would not have been possible without their donations of time, talent and materials. HomeAid cannot thank CAI-Georgia enough. MUST Ministries was an incredible host for the volunteers as well," said Jean Hilyard, HomeAid Atlanta Director of Community Engagement.
Howard Cox, MUST Ministries Development Officer remarked, "MUST Ministries has truly been blessed with the outpouring of support from HomeAid, CAI–Georiga, and all the volunteers who turned out to spruce up the MUST Ministries Elizabeth Inn homeless shelter campus. As our CEO Dr. Ike Reighard said during the dedication of the mural, volunteers like these are the reason MUST is able to serve over 30,000 individuals annually."
MUST's Director of Facilities Operations, David Ladnak, said, "The CAI-Georgia – HomeAid Care Days had the largest impact on the campus I've seen in the five years I've been here."
HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the building industry, as well as community building organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 76 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more. HomeAid is the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.
Cecily Stevens

