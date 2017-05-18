News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Winnetka Galleria and Lakeside Foods Building to be Purchased by Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate
New acquisitions expand Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate's portfolio.
With these new acquisitions, Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate's portfolio of properties grows to 18 commercial spaces on the North Shore. The company also has significant holdings in Naples, Florida, Avon, Colorado, and Clayton, Missouri. In total, the company owns 65 buildings from Florida to California.
The Winnetka Galleria and Lakeside Foods acquisitions complement other company properties in Winnetka's Lincoln and Elm Street business district. The company currently is working with the Village to make the area more appealing to shoppers by way of façade improvements, awnings, and other esthetic enhancements. Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate has recently announced a new partnership with North Shore Music Institute, bringing free live performances to Lincoln Avenue on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights throughout the summer.
"These new properties are natural additions to our portfolio," notes Greg Hoffmann, CEO of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate. "Our dominant presence on these blocks ensures consistently excellent management of neighboring properties. We are actively involved in supporting all our tenants by creating a vibrant, attractive environment for their businesses."
For more information on Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate, visit HoffmannCRE.com. (http://www.hoffmanncre.com/
About Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate
Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate is an established real estate holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate transforms and maintains properties to a Class "A+" standard, or more commonly known as the "Hoffmann Standard." This commitment to excellence contributes to the company's overall tenancy rate of 97 percent. Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate's portfolio is rapidly growing, consisting of both stabilized and value-add properties in strategic locations throughout the country, with future investments in the United States and abroad. Our reputation represents an unrivaled commitment to excellence and is becoming more widespread with every transaction. Learn more at http://HoffmanCRE.com.
Contact
Creative Marketing Associates, Inc.
***@cmacreative.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse