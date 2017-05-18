 
Industry News





Winnetka Galleria and Lakeside Foods Building to be Purchased by Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate

New acquisitions expand Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate's portfolio.
 
 
WINNETKA, Ill. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate, the North Shore's leading owner of business properties, has placed two significant Winnetka properties under contract. The company will purchase the Winnetka Galleria mixed-use property, 562-572 Lincoln Avenue, and the Lakeside Foods building, 800 Elm Street.

With these new acquisitions, Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate's portfolio of properties grows to 18 commercial spaces on the North Shore. The company also has significant holdings in Naples, Florida, Avon, Colorado, and Clayton, Missouri. In total, the company owns 65 buildings from Florida to California.

The Winnetka Galleria and Lakeside Foods acquisitions complement other company properties in  Winnetka's Lincoln and Elm Street business district. The company currently is working with the Village to make the area more appealing to shoppers by way of façade improvements, awnings, and other esthetic enhancements. Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate has recently announced a new partnership with North Shore Music Institute, bringing free live performances to Lincoln Avenue on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights throughout the summer.

"These new properties are natural additions to our portfolio," notes Greg Hoffmann, CEO of Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate. "Our dominant presence on these blocks ensures consistently excellent management of neighboring properties. We are actively involved in supporting all our tenants by creating a vibrant, attractive environment for their businesses."

For more information on Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate, visit HoffmannCRE.com. (http://www.hoffmanncre.com/)

About Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate

Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate is an established real estate holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate transforms and maintains properties to a Class "A+" standard, or more commonly known as the "Hoffmann Standard." This commitment to excellence contributes to the company's overall tenancy rate of 97 percent. Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate's  portfolio is rapidly growing, consisting of both stabilized and value-add properties in strategic locations throughout the country, with future investments in the United States and abroad.  Our reputation represents an unrivaled commitment to excellence and is becoming more widespread with every transaction. Learn more at http://HoffmanCRE.com.

Contact
Creative Marketing Associates, Inc.
***@cmacreative.com
