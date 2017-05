Virginia Author of Trials of An Appalachian Family series pens new work of non-fiction

Cover - Pon My Honor

Contact

Candace Butler

Director of Communications

***@jancarolpublishing.com Candace ButlerDirector of Communications

End

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., of Johnson City, Tennessee, is proud to announce the release ofwritten by Honaker, Virginia author Brenda Crissman Musick.After successfully publishing three fictional books in herseries,represents Musick's first non-fiction work, which includes a mix of poetry and true family stories of growing up on a farm in Southwest Virginia."Growing up in the mountains of Southwest Virginia in the 1950's and 60's was never dull," said Musick. "The stories all come from the country side of life, from going to the drive-in movies to painting the back porch without permission, to going to the outhouse. If you grew up in the country, 'pon my honor, you will relate to them."can be purchased through, Amazon, Barnes & Noble or through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genreā€”from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe '.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit http://www.jancarolpublishing.com