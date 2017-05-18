News By Tag
Dying flow computer market? Yes it is!
Flow Computer Market is projected to decline at an annual rate of (1.65)% between 2016 and 2022
Industry Essence, a market research and consulting company based in Houston, Texas, U.S., states that the Global Flow Computer Market is projected to reach decline at an annual rate of (1.6)% between 2016 and 2022.
The syndicate report on the flow computer market provides deep dive analysis of flow computer as well as virtual flow computer markets. A flow computer is an important part of the oil and gas flow measurement systems, therefore the front runners are always interested in understanding this market.
Key "Pain Points" for Flow Computer Market:
· Tumbling oil and gas prices have affected the oil & gas markets resulting in investment contraction in flow measurement instrumentation market
· Intelligent flow measurement devices such as intelligent flow meters are gradually being used as substitutes to flow computers
· The emerging virtual flow computing solution is posing a threat to the traditional flow computer devices
The report covers comprehensive insights on flow and virtual flow computer market, it includes:
· -Insights from industry experts, industry associations, technology standard organizations and forums, and R&D professionals
· -Market sizing, trend analysis, and forecasts.
· -Qualitative & quantitative analysis of market revenue drivers, restraining factors, and growth opportunities.
· -Analysis of entire market value chain and different stakeholders present.
· -Market effectiveness by Porter's five forces analysis
· -Market segmentation (analysis, market sizing, and forecasts) By Stream Installation (upstream, midstream, and downstream), By Type (Single Stream Flow Computers and Multi Stream Flow Computers), By Mounting Method (Panel-Mounted Devices and Field-Mounted Devices), By Component (Device Market, Software Solutions, and Service Market), By Geography (North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and LATAF region)
· -Market analysis by different regions around the globe.
· -Market share and comparative analysis of major industry participants.
· -Analysis of organic and inorganic business strategies adopted by companies.
· -In-depth profiling of minimum 20 key market participants (it includes business summary, key financials, business diversification, market competence, expansion strategies, and SWOT analysis of major companies)
· -Companies profiled- ABB Group, Badger Meter, Inc., Cameron International Corporation, Dynamic Flow Computers Inc., Emerson Electric Co., FMC Technologies Inc., Hoffer Flow, Honeywell International Inc., Kessler-Ellis Products Co. Inc., Meci,, OMNI Flow Computers Inc., Process Control Kft, Schneider Electric SA, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Contrec Europe Limited, Endress+Hauser, Flow Systems Inc., Krohne Messtechnik GmbH, Phoenix Flow Measurement Ltd, Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others.
