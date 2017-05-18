 
May 2017
Co-founder of Sardina Systems wins UK DATA ENTREPRENEUR award at Data 50 Awards 2017

Dr. Kenneth Tan, co-founder of Sardina Systems, received the UK DATA ENTREPRENEUR award by the UK's premier initiative for celebrating data leadership and excellence.
 
 
TALLINN, Estonia - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Sardina Systems has been announced that co-founder Dr. Kenneth Tan was rewarded with the UK DATA ENTREPRENEUR title at Data 50 Awards 2017 in London, UK.

The UK DATA 50 Awards event, organized by the Information Age, is the UK's premier initiative for celebrating data leadership and excellence among the sector's highest achievers. The main objective is to recognize the top individuals and companies creating business value and driving innovation from data in the enterprise.

"Sardina Systems is proud to have our co-founder rewarded with this prestigious title, among a list of more than 300 nominations submitted for 2017 Data 50 programme. The title is recognizing outstanding data innovation and achievements in the market. " said Anna Panchenko, VP of Marketing, Sardina Systems.

"The AI-driven technology in our product FishOS (https://www.sardinasystems.com/fishos/), churns through large volumes of operational data in driving highly efficient automation for OpenStack clouds. This enables data scientists at customers to distill insight to propel growth of their business through scalable, reliable clouds. We are able to provide customers a one-stop solution, from Concept, to Operation and Beyond."

"Data is now the beating heart of the British economy and the people we recognize as part of our Data 50 programme are the driving forces behind that." said Ben Rossi, editorial director of Information Age.

The winners of the UK data entrepreneurs and global leaders categories of the Data 50 list for 2017, were decided by the Information Age's editorial team, while an independent judging panel met to decide the winners of the other ten 'Best in Class' awards.

For more info to go http://www.information-age.com/10-uk-based-data-entrepren... or contact us at info@sardinasystems.com .

