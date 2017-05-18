RBD Creative partners with Michigan Reproductive Medicine

RBD Creative

End

-- Acknowledged in D Business' Faces of Detroit in 2015, RBD Creative, a local Plymouth marketing and design studio, is proud to announce a new partnership with Michigan Reproductive Medicine. RBD Creative specializes in health and wellness marketing solutions and has several notable clients including: University of Michigan Health System, University of Michigan School of Medicine, Reproductive Genetic Innovations, Evangelical Homes of Michigan, Cryowellness, Lakes Urgent Care and many others.This partnership will herald in a new enthusiastic strategy for the strengthening and growing of Michigan Reproductive Medicine's entire marketing effort. RBD Creative plans to integrate its vast experience and knowledge of science and wellness marketing into a comprehensive effort to communicate with former, current and new patients struggling with fertility issues.President of RBD Creative, Dorothy Miller Twinney said, "We are thrilled to bring our extensive experience in the area of artificial reproductive technology (ART) marketing to this leading fertility practice. These are wonderful, compassionate experts doing amazing work. We are very proud they selected us to help them with their overall marketing."Their scope of work is a comprehensive strategy propelled by the entire team at Michigan Reproductive Medicine and the core team at RBD Creative, including Dorothy Twinney (President and strategist), Stan Dickson (CEO and strategist), Brian Townsend (Creative Director and strategist), Mike Ouellette (Digital Director and strategist) and Kristine Wise (Strategist, Sr. Print and Web Designer). This core team has five decades of experience with ART-related clients.Dickson commented, "This is our niche market. I doubt there is another marketing firm in the country with the level of expertise we have in the artificial reproductive technology arena and we are thrilled to add Michigan Reproductive Medicine to a roster of clients we are very proud of. Health and wellness clients are absolutely what we do best."Michigan Reproductive Medicine has a longstanding tradition of delivering personalized, compassionate and state-of-the-art care for their patients. Since they started in 1998, they have been innovators in fertility treatment helping thousands of patients realize their dreams of starting a family.RBD Creative is a full service marketing and design studio offering website design, print design, branding strategy and implementation, digital advertising, social media management and public relations. They will be on-hand at ASRM (American Society of Reproductive Medicine annual meeting) in Booth 305 in San Antonio 10/28 – 11/1.