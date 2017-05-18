News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Middle Ages Return to Long Island this June
Riverhead Medieval Festival offers the history and pageantry of the middle ages in a family friendly setting
This family friendly event offers education and fun together; watch as noble warriors engage in combat, learn to shoot a bow from a master archer, marvel at the skills of our kingdom's populace, and peruse the offerings in our marketplace including festival favorites and the works of talented local artisans. Be sure to stop by the Horses Healing Veterans booth to learn more about how this Long Island nonprofit is providing therapeutic services to local veterans and protecting at-risk horses. Should one find themselves hungry after a circuit around the festival, local favorite food trucks Old Thyme BBQ, Eat Me Drink Me and Mr. Frostie will be on site to provide the sustenance needed.
The Riverhead Medieval Festival is staffed largely by volunteer members of Medieval Scenarios and Recreations, a nonprofit educational organization which seeks to both maintain the skills of the middle ages and educate the public on this period of history. Long Island medieval enthusiasts may recognize some of the personalities here from the Sands Point Medieval Festival, a popular Long Island family event which closed several years ago.
Join the festivities on Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, 2017 from noon to 5pm. The Dorothy P. Flint 4-H Campground is located at 3186 Sound Avenue in Riverhead. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12; children 4 and under are free. To learn more, visit 'Kingdom of Acre Festivals' on Facebook, or http://www.kingdomofacre.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse