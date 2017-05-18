News By Tag
Acella Construction Corporation Awarded Jackson-Walnut Park Schools Project
The Groundbreaking is set for June 8 for the new Student Center project located in Newton, MA.
Acella began preconstruction in January of this year, and a groundbreaking ceremony for the $5 million project is set for Thursday, June 8,at the site for the 10,000 s/f Student Center in the heart of the schools' Newton campus. The new building is the realization of the schools' "Building Our Future" vision to "Open the Mind and Grow the Heart" for its students. Acella's Ryan Klebes, senior project manager and LEED AP, is overseeing the construction, with completion planned for the Spring of 2018.
Anne Murphy, president of the Jackson – Walnut Park Schools, said, "With Acella Construction, we feel as though we have found a partner, not just in our project, but in our work and our mission as a Catholic school. Dave and his team understand our values and what we are trying to accomplish for our students. They share our commitment to our students, and they share our commitment to building a quality, state-of-the-
Acella's extensive expertise with academic clients was a key factor in the Jackson – Walnut Park Schools' project award decision. Acella's education projects range from work with prestigious New England private and independent schools to higher education clients such as MIT, Northeastern, Boston College and Boston University. Independent school clients include Thayer Academy, Groton School, Sacred Heart School, and Cardinal Spellman High School.
Acella is working in partnership with Ai3 Architects of Wayland, MA, on this project. The two firms have worked on several prior projects, including athletic, theater, dining and music facilities for private and independent secondary schools.
Ai3 is widely recognized for its creative design solutions for socialization and learning. The Student Center for the Jackson – Walnut Park Schools is an inspired design that integrates a gymnasium, performance stage, culinary classroom, and music space – and complements the school's historic landmark building (a 1867 Second Empire mansion), with a contemporary design that promotes 21st century learning.
"We are grateful to assist Jackson – Walnut Park Schools, and partner once more with Ai3 Architects to create healthier, high-performing learning environments,"
About Acella Construction Corporation
Founded in 2003, Acella delivers a premium suite of construction management services, including design-build and pre-construction solutions for business owners, commercial real estate developers, and discerning institutional and retail clients. From ground-up construction and new additions to complex interior renovations and tenant build-outs, Acella's mission is to Build Better buildings, relationships and communities…
Recent clients include:
Northeastern University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston College, Boston University, Thayer Academy, Groton School, Sacred Heart High School, Cardinal Spellman High School, South Shore YMCA, Center for Coastal Studies, Manomet Center for Conservation Sciences, Hingham Historical Society/Heritage Museum, Hingham Congregational Church, Temple Beth Zion, South Shore Hospital, Lloyd Animal Medical Center, South Boston Animal Hospital, Village Pediatrics, Jumbo Capital Management, LLC, Boston Fencing Club for Harvard Real Estate, Pier 1 Imports, Moe's Southwest Grill, The Urban Grape, Cummaquid Golf Club.
