Amphenol RF Offers ANSYS HFSS 3D Component Models Online

-- Amphenol RF is proud to announce the release of their first set of ANSYS HFSS 3D component models. These 3D models are compatible with ANSYS R17, or any newer version of the software, and available exclusively through the company website at no cost.The introduction of the 3D model allows the consumer to test a variety of PCB connectors within their design without the need for a physical prototype. These 3D component models are intended to shorten the testing process and afford designers and engineers the opportunity to optimize the return loss performance of their board launch.ANSYS 3D component models are currently available for Amphenol RF's line of SMA High Frequency End Launch Connectors (http://www.amphenolrf.com/sma-high-frequency-end-launch-connectors). Additional 3D models are currently in production and will be released forthcoming. More specific component models are also available by request. If you are interested, please contact Amphenol RF customer service via the website.For additional information, please visit: ANSYS HFSS 3D Component Models ( http://www.amphenolrf.com/ ansys-hfss-3d- component-models ).