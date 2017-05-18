News By Tag
Amphenol RF Offers ANSYS HFSS 3D Component Models Online
Amphenol RF introduces ANSYS HFSS 3D component models of PCB connectors intended to streamline the design of new products and eliminate the need for physical prototyping.
The introduction of the 3D model allows the consumer to test a variety of PCB connectors within their design without the need for a physical prototype. These 3D component models are intended to shorten the testing process and afford designers and engineers the opportunity to optimize the return loss performance of their board launch.
ANSYS 3D component models are currently available for Amphenol RF's line of SMA High Frequency End Launch Connectors (http://www.amphenolrf.com/
For additional information, please visit: ANSYS HFSS 3D Component Models (http://www.amphenolrf.com/
Contact
Lindsay Sperling - Amphenol® RF
Marketing Communications Coordinator
***@amphenolrf.com
