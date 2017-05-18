 
News By Tag
* Wireless
* RF Technology
* Ansys
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Wireless
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Danbury
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Amphenol RF Offers ANSYS HFSS 3D Component Models Online

Amphenol RF introduces ANSYS HFSS 3D component models of PCB connectors intended to streamline the design of new products and eliminate the need for physical prototyping.
 
 
ANSYS HFSS 3D Component Model
ANSYS HFSS 3D Component Model
DANBURY, Conn. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Amphenol RF is proud to announce the release of their first set of ANSYS HFSS 3D component models. These 3D models are compatible with ANSYS R17, or any newer version of the software, and available exclusively through the company website at no cost.

The introduction of the 3D model allows the consumer to test a variety of PCB connectors within their design without the need for a physical prototype. These 3D component models are intended to shorten the testing process and afford designers and engineers the opportunity to optimize the return loss performance of their board launch.

ANSYS 3D component models are currently available for Amphenol RF's line of SMA High Frequency End Launch Connectors (http://www.amphenolrf.com/sma-high-frequency-end-launch-connectors). Additional 3D models are currently in production and will be released forthcoming. More specific component models are also available by request. If you are interested, please contact Amphenol RF customer service via the website.

For additional information, please visit: ANSYS HFSS 3D Component Models (http://www.amphenolrf.com/ansys-hfss-3d-component-models).

Contact
Lindsay Sperling - Amphenol® RF
Marketing Communications Coordinator
***@amphenolrf.com
End
Source:
Email:***@amphenolrf.com Email Verified
Tags:Wireless, RF Technology, Ansys
Industry:Wireless
Location:Danbury - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share